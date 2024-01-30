New Bill Introduced to Permanently Defund Terrorist Infested UNRWA
Biden: 'I've Done All I Can Do' With Executive Authority to Fix the...
The One Biden Poll That's Bound to Drive Dems Mad
Department of Justice Announces Key Figure Will Undergo Back Surgery This Week
After Raising $100 Million, Stacey Abrams-Founded Fair Fight Is Now 'Unsustainable'
Cori Bush Responds to Reports She's Under Criminal Investigation by Biden DOJ
'Defund the Police' Cori Bush Is Reportedly Under Investigation by the Biden DOJ....
Jamaal Bowman Promoted Wild 9/11 Conspiracy Theories on Blog When He Was Principal...
Here's How Many ICE Detainers NYC Has Defied
Texas Rep Reveals How Many Known or Suspected Terrorists Have Entered Through the...
Iconic San Francisco Toy Store That Inspired 'Toy Story' Shutting Down Thanks to...
The Reason Why This Montana Couple Lost Custody Over Their Child Will Shock...
Leftists: US Must Continue Funding UNRWA, Despite Evidence of Widespread Terrorist Infiltr...
A Group of Sorority Sisters Filed a Lawsuit Over a 'Trans' Member. Now...
Tipsheet

A Terrorist Was Caught Crossing the Southern Border Nearly a Year Ago. Guess What Happened Next.

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  January 30, 2024 3:15 PM
AP Photo/Gregory Bull

A terrorist who entered the United States illegally through the southern border roamed free in the U.S. for nearly a year before being arrested in Minnesota this month. 

Advertisement

According to an internal memo obtained by the Daily Caller, the unnamed individual who is a part of the Somali terror group al-Shabaab, was caught crossing the U.S.-Mexico border San Ysidro, California on March 13, 2023. At the time, the Terrorist Screening Center reportedly deemed the individual to be a “mismatch” after running his name through the system. 

However, on Jan. 18, the Terrorist Screening Center reportedly “made a redetermination” that the individual was “a confirmed member of al-Shabaab.” The individual was involved in the use, manufacture, and transport of explosives or firearms. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested the illegal immigrant in Minneapolis, Minnesota two days later. 

“Many within the Biden administration, including Secretary Mayorkas, have repeatedly assured us that the vetting process at the border is comprehensive and complete,” John Fabbricatore, a retired ICE field director who now sits on the National Immigration Center for Enforcement’s (NICE) board, told the DCNF. “However, we continue to witness alarming instances where terrorists are able to freely roam the United States for months after being released at the border before their criminal and terrorist histories come to light.”

Recommended

'Defund the Police' Cori Bush Is Reportedly Under Investigation by the Biden DOJ. Guess What For. Spencer Brown
Advertisement

Reportedly, Border Patrol agents nabbed 50 illegal immigrants on the terror watchlist between October and December of last year.

“The overburdening of the Border Patrol with the excessive amounts of illegal border crossers has forced faster processing times, which doesn’t allow for a more vigorous initial investigation into a migrant's background. The background checks currently being run only initially search out criminal history in the United States, not outside its borders. It could take days, weeks, or months to connect derogatory information coming from other databases,” Fabbricatore explained to the outlet.

At the end of last year, Townhall reported how an Iranian national with ties to terrorism had been deported after entering the U.S. through its northern border.

The individual — who is also a "permanent resident of Canada" according to ICE and is "wanted by Canadian authorities in assault charges" — reportedly tried getting into the United States on October 10 via the Rainbow Bridge Pedestrian Walkway near Niagara Falls. Border agents on the U.S. side turned him away to Canada's Border Services Agency (CBSA) instead of granting him entry. The Iranian national then tried again to enter the U.S. just two days later on October 12, this time via a different port of entry in Niagara Falls.

Advertisement

After nearly a month in custody, the Buffalo ERO team "served the unlawfully present man with an expedited removal order" on November 8, and — despite being expedited — it took until December 21 for border agents to remove the individual to Canada under the Safe Third Country Agreement where he was turned over to Canadian border officials.

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Defund the Police' Cori Bush Is Reportedly Under Investigation by the Biden DOJ. Guess What For. Spencer Brown
The Reason Why This Montana Couple Lost Custody Over Their Child Will Shock You Madeline Leesman
Biden: 'I've Done All I Can Do' With Executive Authority to Fix the Border. Speaker Johnson: Lies. Katie Pavlich
E. Jean Carroll's Shopping Spree, Joe Rogan's Red-Pill Moment, and RFK Jr.'s Truth Bombs Townhall Video
Black National Anthem at the Super Bowl -- What Happens If a White Player Takes a Knee? Larry Elder
Here's How Many ICE Detainers NYC Has Defied Mia Cathell

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Defund the Police' Cori Bush Is Reportedly Under Investigation by the Biden DOJ. Guess What For. Spencer Brown
Advertisement