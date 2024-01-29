Education Board in Blue State Takes Bold Step to Protect Children From Pornographic Books

A school board in Maryland recently voted to implement a policy that will restrict students’ access to sexually explicit books at school, according to multiple reports.

The new policy impacting Carroll County Public Schools was passed unanimously on Jan. 10 following a “monthslong campaign” by parental rights group Moms for Liberty.

“Instructional materials, including supplemental materials, shall not contain sexually explicit content,” the new policy states, according to The Baltimore Banner. “Sexually explicit content is defined as unambiguously describing, depicting, showing, or writing about sex or sex acts in a detailed or graphic manner.”

In an interview with Fox News, Moms for Liberty Chapter President Kit Hart explained, “I think that the unanimous vote in favor of this policy is further proof that [the issue] of having [sexual] content in schools spans the entire political spectrum," adding that "It is not a political issue."

"The entire idea of parental rights is an idea that all parents can agree with," Hart continued. "We're very happy with the result."

"We really want to highlight that there is a distinction between adults and children that as a society we need to work very hard to maintain and this is a step in the right direction in solidifying that distinction," Hart said.

Hart explained that before the policy was adapted, parents had to jump through hoops to get a book removed from schools if they believed it was sexually explicit.

"When a parent has an issue with a book they have to go through this very long and tedious process of submitting a reconsideration form and the reconsideration committee has to read the book," she said. "Hopefully, with this policy in place, we won't have as many books to even be reconsidered.”

Last week, MSNBC host Joy Reid argued that schoolchildren should be allowed to have access to explicit books in their school libraries. This includes books with depictions of rape and incest. She made these remarks while interviewing Moms for Liberty co-founder Tiffany Justice about the pro-LGBTQ+ book, “All Boys Aren’t Blue.”

“Why is is your right, or a Moms for Liberty activist’s right, to say that a parent, who wants their child to have access to this book, which gives personal experience of this author…why doesn’t a liberal parent, for instance, or the parent of an LGBTQ kid, why don’t they have a right for their child to just have access to this book? Why is it your right to say they can’t?” Reid pressed.

“We’re talking about incest, rape and pedophilia,” Justice said before Reid interrupted.

“Each parent has to decide what is appropriate for their child,” Reid said, claiming that some parents would want their child to read the book because it would help them feel “seen.”

“If a child feels seen by this story, that means that they have been the victim of a predator. That means that they have either been raped by a family member, they’ve experienced rape…”

Predictably, Reid cut Justice off.

“You’re now making assumptions,” she said.

