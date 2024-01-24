Here’s What Joy Reid Had to Say About Pornographic Books in Classrooms

In an interview this week, MSNBC host Joy Reid argued that schoolchildren should be allowed to have access to explicit books in their school libraries. This includes books with depictions of rape and incest.

The remarks came in a discussion on Reid’s show with Moms for Liberty co-founder Tiffany Justice about the pro-LGBTQ+ book “All Boy Aren’t Blue.”

As Townhall has covered, the book is a memoir by a LGBTQ+ activist George Johnson. It includes explicit descriptions of sexual encounters, including incest, and statutory rape. It has been banned in school libraries in a slew of states.

Reid questioned Justice as to why the book should be prohibited in schools

“In what context is a strap-on dildo appropriate for public school? That’s my question to you. Tell me the context around the strap on dildo or the rape of a minor by a teacher?” Justice said before Reid interrupted her.

“Who is the main character? What is the name of the main character in ‘All Boys Aren’t Blue?’” Reid said. “You just gave me very specific information about this book, so you’re presenting yourself as somebody expert…who is the main character?”

“The main character is the author,” Justice said.

“What’s his name?”

“George, I believe is his first name–” Justice began to answer before Reid interrupted her.

“I’m interviewing you, you’re not interviewing me, so I want to make sure it’s a conversation,” Reid said condescendingly to Justice.

“What I am saying to you, as you are not an expert in this book–”

"I don’t have to be an expert to know that dildos aren’t appropriate content for public school,” Justice retorted. “C’mon, let’s get real.”

“Why is is your right, or a Moms for Liberty activist’s right, to say that a parent, who wants their child to have access to this book, which gives personal experience of this author…why doesn’t a liberal parent, for instance, or the parent of an LGBTQ kid, why don’t they have a right for their child to just have access to this book? Why is it your right to say they can’t?” Reid pressed.

“We’re talking about incest, rape and pedophilia,” Justice said before Reid interrupted again.

“Each parent has to decide what is appropriate for their child,” Reid said, claiming that some parents would want their child to read the book because it would help them feel “seen.”

“If a child feels seen by this story, that means that they have been the victim of a predator. That means that they have either been raped by a family member, they’ve experienced rape…”

Predictably, Reid cut Justice off.

“You’re now making assumptions,” she said.

Later on, Justice said that all the books with “graphic sexual content” should be kept out of schools. And, with other books, parents should be allowed to opt their child out of reading them at school. Reid was triggered by these remarks, claiming that parents would have to buy certain books themselves for their children.

“That’s essentially putting a tax on parents who want their children to read the book,” Reid claimed. “Your kids get to have books for free that you agree with. But parents who want their children to read books you don’t like, have to purchase it.”

Justice pointed out that in their area, only a quarter of schoolchildren are reading at their grade level.

“America’s kids are not learning how to read. And we should be having conversations about what books should be in libraries,” she said.

