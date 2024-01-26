The 'Comprehensive Immigration Reform' Scam
Tipsheet

White House Reveals Who Jill Biden Will Bring As Her Guest to the State of the Union

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  January 26, 2024 4:45 PM
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Kate Cox, the Texas woman who made headlines for aborting her unborn child in the second trimester of pregnancy over a disability, will join first lady Jill biden as her guest at the upcoming State of the Union. 

To recap, Cox sought a court order in her home state of Texas to abort her unborn child when she discovered she was diagnosed with trisomy 18. In a legal filing, Cox claimed that her unborn child would die shortly after birth if she carried the pregnancy to term. The Texas Supreme Court prevented Cox from obtaining what the mainstream media described as an “emergency abortion” in her second trimester of pregnancy. 

Cox eventually traveled out-of-state for the abortion, according to the Associated Press. Now, the Biden administration has extended an invitation for Cox to sit with the first lady at Biden’s State of the Union address March 7 (via AP):

The Texas Supreme Court denied Katie Cox’s request. But by then, her lawyers said, she had already traveled out of state for an abortion.

The Bidens spoke with Cox on Sunday and invited her to the annual address set for March 7 at the U.S. Capitol. Cox will sit with the first lady, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday. Cox accepted the invitation, she said.

“They thanked her for her courage in sharing her story and speaking out against the impact of the extreme abortion ban in Texas,” Jean-Pierre said.

In an interview last month, Cox claimed that her decision to get an abortion made her feel both “joy” and “grief,” claiming the two could “coexist” in her situation. 

“There’s moments of joy. I’m really grateful for my wonderful two children that I have and my wonderful family and it’s a moment of sadness but we really have a wonderful life here in our home state and so, you know, I just try to count my blessings,” she said.


