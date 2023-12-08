Texas AG Will Sue Doctor Who Performs Second-Trimester Abortion

On Thursday, a Texas judge ruled that a pregnant woman who sued the state to obtain an abortion can go through with ending her unborn child’s life.

The woman, Kate Cox, 31 is in her second trimester of pregnancy. She has two children. Her unborn child was diagnosed with Trisomy 18 and is not expected to live more than a few days after birth.

According to multiple reports, Cox asked a court in Austin to temporarily block the state’s ban on abortion so she can go through with the procedure. The court granted her request.

“The idea that Mrs. Cox wants desperately to be a parent, and this law might actually cause her to lose that ability is shocking and would be a genuine miscarriage of justice,” Judge Maya Guerra Gamble, a Democrat, said, according to CNN. “So I will be signing the order and it will be processed and sent out today.”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, threatened legal action if the abortion takes place, The Washington Post reported. In a letter to hospitals involved with Cox’s care, he wrote that her physician did not meet “all of the elements necessary to fall within an exception to Texas’ abortion laws” and that the judge was “not medically qualified to make this determination.”

Additionally, Paxton said that the judge’s ruling would not excuse a hospital or a physician from civil or criminal liability “including first degree felony prosecutions.”

In an interview on Thursday, Cox claimed that “even with being hopeful with the decision that came from the hearing this morning, there’s still…we’re going through the loss of a child. There’s no outcome here that I take home my healthy baby girl,” she claimed.

“It’s hard, just, you know, grief,” she said, adding that “joy and grief can coexist” when it comes to her decision to end her unborn child’s life.

“There’s moments of joy. I’m really grateful for my wonderful two children that I have and my wonderful family and it’s a moment of sadness but we really have a wonderful life here in our home state and so, you know, I just try to count my blessings,” she said.

Kate Cox, the mother of two whose request for an abortion was granted by a Texas judge, speaks out to @NBCNews in an emotional interview after the ruling.



“We’re going through the loss of a child,” Cox says. “There's no outcome here that I take home my healthy baby girl.” pic.twitter.com/yI2fBEMvGc — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) December 7, 2023

This week, Townhall reported how Cox appeared in an emergency hearing to ask a court for an abortion at 20 weeks.

"Kate Cox needs an abortion, and she needs it now,” Cox’s petition, spearheaded by the pro-abortion Center for Reproductive Rights (CRR), said.

In an historic ruling, a district judge granted permission to our client Kate Cox to terminate a dangerous pregnancy with a lethal diagnosis. Our take? This is a MEDICAL ISSUE and the courts never should have been involved in the first place.https://t.co/W3NqM4PuLe — Center for Reproductive Rights (@ReproRights) December 8, 2023



