Biden Admin Threatens to Sue Texas Over Law Enforcing Border Security

On Thursday, the Biden administration warned Texas that it will sue the state if it implements a border security law that would empower state and local governments to arrest immigrants suspected of entering the United States illegally.

The Biden Justice Department said that it would file a federal lawsuit against the law, S.B. 4, if Texas did not assure officials by Jan. 3 that the state would not enforce the law as planned (via CBS News):

In its letter, the Justice Department said SB4 would effectively criminalize actions that are already illegal at the federal level, undermine relations with Mexico and prevent officials from enforcing federal immigration laws, including those designed to grant refuge to migrants fleeing persecution. "Because SB 4 is unconstitutional and will disrupt the federal government's operations, we request that Texas forbear in its enforcement," Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian Boynton said in his letter to Abbott. If Texas does not heed the Biden administration's demand, "the United States intends to file suit to enjoin the enforcement of SB 4," Boynton warned.

In response to the letter, Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott stated that the Biden administration “refuses” to enforce immigration laws.

“The Biden Admin. not only refuses to enforce current U.S. immigration laws, they now want to stop Texas from enforcing laws against illegal immigration,” Abbott wrote. “I’ve never seen such hostility to the rule of law in America. Biden is destroying America. Texas is trying to save it.”

Renae Eze, a spokesperson for Abbott, told CBS that the state is prepared to defend the law before the Supreme Court.

This week, Townhall covered how a massive migrant caravan began making its way to the United States’ southern border. This came after border agents encountered more than 12,000 migrants per day earlier this month.

