Biden’s Deadly Afghanistan Lies Live on
A Surgeon Highlighted This Trend As a Destructive Force in Health Care
These Are the 'Top Ethics Violators of 2023'
An Iranian National With Ties to Terrorism Illegally Crossed the U.S.-Canada Border
France Takes Action Amid 'Very High' Terror Threat for New Year's Eve
Who Remembers That Chinese Spy Balloon? Well...
Merry Crisis: December Sets CBP Record for Most Illegal Immigrant Encounters Ever
Texas Public University Closes DEI Office to Comply With New Law...But Here's What...
CNN Anchor Reacts to What Recent Poll Shows About Biden
NYC Mayor Is Now Going After Buses Transporting Illegal Immigrants
Maine Democrat Makes Case for Trump to Be on Ballot
Here's Why an NYC-Based Palestinian Restaurant Is Facing Backlash
Republican Governor Vetoes Bills Protecting Women's Sports and Children From Transgender C...
Massachusetts Police Search Middle School for Explicit Gender Ideology Book
Tipsheet

Biden Admin Threatens to Sue Texas Over Law Enforcing Border Security

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  December 29, 2023 4:45 PM
AP Photo/Gregory Bull

On Thursday, the Biden administration warned Texas that it will sue the state if it implements a border security law that would empower state and local governments to arrest immigrants suspected of entering the United States illegally. 

Advertisement

The Biden Justice Department said that it would file a federal lawsuit against the law, S.B. 4, if Texas did not assure officials by Jan. 3 that the state would not enforce the law as planned (via CBS News):

In its letter, the Justice Department said SB4 would effectively criminalize actions that are already illegal at the federal level, undermine relations with Mexico and prevent officials from enforcing federal immigration laws, including those designed to grant refuge to migrants fleeing persecution. 

"Because SB 4 is unconstitutional and will disrupt the federal government's operations, we request that Texas forbear in its enforcement," Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian Boynton said in his letter to Abbott.

If Texas does not heed the Biden administration's demand, "the United States intends to file suit to enjoin the enforcement of SB 4," Boynton warned.

In response to the letter, Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott stated that the Biden administration “refuses” to enforce immigration laws. 

“The Biden Admin. not only refuses to enforce current U.S. immigration laws, they now want to stop Texas from enforcing laws against illegal immigration,” Abbott wrote. “I’ve never seen such hostility to the rule of law in America. Biden is destroying America. Texas is trying to save it.”

Recommended

Who Remembers That Chinese Spy Balloon? Well... Spencer Brown
Advertisement

Renae Eze, a spokesperson for Abbott, told CBS that the state is prepared to defend the law before the Supreme Court. 

This week, Townhall covered how a massive migrant caravan began making its way to the United States’ southern border. This came after border agents encountered more than 12,000 migrants per day earlier this month. 


Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Who Remembers That Chinese Spy Balloon? Well... Spencer Brown
CNN Anchor Reacts to What Recent Poll Shows About Biden Leah Barkoukis
Texas Public University Closes DEI Office to Comply With New Law...But Here's What It Did Next Leah Barkoukis
Our Razor's Edge Victor Davis Hanson
Here's Why an NYC-Based Palestinian Restaurant Is Facing Backlash Madeline Leesman
Massachusetts Police Search Middle School for Explicit Gender Ideology Book Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Who Remembers That Chinese Spy Balloon? Well... Spencer Brown
Advertisement