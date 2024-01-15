Texas Responds to Claims It Barred Border Patrol From Rescuing Illegal Immigrants

This week, the Biden administration claimed that Texas denied federal agents access to a section of the southern border in their efforts to save three illegal immigrants who drowned.

According to multiple reports, a woman and two children drowned in the Rio Grande on Friday night near Eagle Pass, Texas. Federal officials claimed that they were prevented from responding (via NBC News):

In a statement, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said U.S. Border Patrol agents were made aware of the migrants’ distress by the Mexican government but were unable to enter the area from the U.S. side after Texas National Guard troops, under the direction of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, prevented them from doing so. “In responding to a distress call from the Mexican government, Border Patrol agents were physically barred by Texas officials from entering the area,” the spokesperson said. The deaths were highlighted Saturday by Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, who said the deceased were part of a group of six migrants in the river Friday night who were in distress.

In a statement posted on X, Cuellar claimed that border patrol agents were “forced out of” the area where the migrants drowned.

“As a result, Border Patrol was unable to render aid to the migrants and attempt to save them,” the congressman added.

See below my statement on the recent death of three migrants - a female adult and two children - near Shelby Park in Eagle Pass ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/0Fz878fnDg — Rep. Henry Cuellar (@RepCuellar) January 13, 2024

Shortly after, the Texas Military Department (TMD) responded to the claims that soldiers blocked Border Patrol from rescuing the illegal immigrants.

“TMD was contacted by Border Patrol at approximately 9:00pm in reference to a migrant distress situation. TMD had a unit in the vicinity of the boat ramp and actively searched the river with lights and night vision goggles. No migrants were observed,” the statement read.

“At no time did TMD security personnel along the river observe any distressed migrants, nor did TMD turn back any illegal immigrants from the US during this period. Also, at no point was TMD made aware of any bodies in the area of Shelby Park nor was TMD made aware of any bodies being discovered on the U.S. side of the border regarding this situation,” it continued.

Last year, Texas installed buoys in the Rio Grande meant to deter illegal immigrants from swimming across the Rio Grande.

"I will do whatever I have to do to defend our state from the invasion of the Mexican drug cartels and others who have tried to come into our country illegally, and I will protect our sovereignty," Abbott said of the buoys.

Predictably, this instigated a legal battle with the Biden administration. However, a poll found that the majority of Texas voters supported the installation of the buoys.



