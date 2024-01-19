What Happened When This Illegal Immigrant Rape Suspect Was Arrested Will Shock You

An illegal immigrant from Haiti who was arrested on rape charges was released back into his community in Boston, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

In a press release, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said that the 31-year-old Haitian national was arrested on charges of raping a “developmentally disabled person” and confirmed that he was released back on the streets (via ICE):

Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Boston apprehended an unlawfully present Haitian national Jan. 9 who was recently arrested by local police on charges of rape and indecent assault and battery on a developmentally disabled person in Dorchester. ERO Boston lodged an immigration detainer against the Haitian citizen, but the Dorchester District Court chose not to honor it and released him from jail after his arrest on the sexual assault-related charges. “Disturbingly and despite our filing an immigration detainer, this individual was released back into the community by the criminal court,” said ERO Boston Field Office Director Todd M. Lyons. “The men and women of ERO Boston continue to protect the community from those who pose a real public safety threat to our communities. We remain strongly committed to protecting residents in communities by apprehending those who are not lawfully present in this country and pose a threat to public safety. This remains central piece of our mission.”

The illegal immigrant is Pierre Lucard Emile, as reported by Fox News and Daily Mail.

Haitian illegal immigrant charged with rape released back onto streets in Boston despite ICE appeals https://t.co/MrXA6UGv22 — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 18, 2024

To no surprise, the illegal immigrant made his way into our country through the southern border.

In the press release, ICE noted that the illegal immigrant arrived at a port of entry in Brownsville, Texas in Dec. 2022. He was deemed “inadmissible” and was given a notice to appear before an immigration judge with the DOJ Executive Office for Immigration Review in Boston (via ICE):

Following his arrest, ERO Boston lodged an immigration detainer with the Dorchester District Court seeking his custody. The court did not honor the immigration detainer, and the noncitizen was ultimately released from the jail in Boston, where he had been held since his arrest, with an electronic monitoring device Nov. 8, 2023, pending the resolution of his criminal charges in a local criminal court. After becoming aware of his recent arrest and unlawful immigration status, ERO Boston began an investigation to confirm the Haitian citizen’s presence its area of responsibility. Following confirmation of his presence, officers with ERO Boston arrested him without incident in Dorchester Jan. 9.

Last month, Townhall covered how an illegal immigrant from Nicaragua who was deported from the United States five times was sentenced to 19 years in prison for raping a woman in Ohio.

The illegal immigrant, German Mathews, 40, reportedly raped a developmentally disabled 44-year-old woman on April 29 as she walked to a bus stop on her way to work. Forest Park Police Sgt. Jackie Dreyer told reporters that the assault was one of the “most brutal” crimes on a complete stranger she’d ever seen.

In another instance, a twice-arrested illegal immigrant was apprehended a third time on charges of felony rape by force, threat, or indimidation; abduction by force; and assault on a family member in Herndon, Virginia.

Not to mention, Townhall covered how man who was convicted of murder in Venezuela was reportedly discovered living in state-funded housing on Cape Cod, Massachusetts after he illegally crossed the U.S. border.