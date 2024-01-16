Here’s How Biden’s HHS Plans to Mark the Roe v. Wade Anniversary

Biden’s Health and Human Services (HHS) secretary, Xavier Becerra, will join Democrat members of Congress to launch a Reproductive Health Care Series to highlight the administration’s efforts to protect access to abortion ahead of the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, which resulted in more than 63 million abortions.

According to The Hill, the series will begin on Wednesday ahead of the 51st anniversary of Roe. In 1973, Roe legalized abortion in the United States. In 2022, the Supreme Court overturned Roe, prompting many pro-life states to pass laws protecting the unborn from the evils of abortion.

On Wednesday, Becerra will host Democratic female Congress members to discuss the work the HHS is doing to promote abortion (via The Hill):

Becerra will be joined by Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Democratic House Whip Katherine Clark (Mass.), as well as Democratic Reps. Diana DeGette (Colo.), Barbara Lee (Calif.), Lois Frankel (Fla.), Lizzie Fletcher (Texas), Valerie P. Foushee (N.C.) and Jennifer McClellan (Va.) The secretary will travel to Richmond, Va., on Thursday for a community conversation at the Planned Parenthood East End Clinic. Becerra on Friday will then travel to Pennsylvania and Maryland to speak with students at Lincoln University and the University of Maryland, Baltimore.

“Since the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, we have seen far too many appalling stories of women suffering because of restrictive laws that prevent them from getting the care they need — whether that be a lifesaving abortion or contraception,” Becerra said in a statement.

“HHS will continue to take concrete action to protect women’s access to reproductive care, contraception, and abortion. In America, every woman should be able to access the health care they need.”

After Roe fell, Townhall reported how the HHS launched a website to direct Americans to abortion and contraceptive services, including for minors. This network even helped minors locate where they could obtain an abortion without their parents’ knowledge and how to fund it.

Going into the 2024 election, the administration has vowed to make abortion a top priority. Vice President Kamala Harris announced that she would embark on a cross-country tour focused on abortion rights ahead of the election, which Townhall covered.

“There is a full-on attack in our country against the ability of people to just make decisions about their own body and their life,” Harris said in a video announcing the tour.