Greg Pence Will Not Seek Reelection to U.S. House

Indiana Rep. Greg Pence, the brother of former Vice President Mike Pence, announced on Tuesday that he will not run for reelection.

Pence, who has represented Indiana’s sixth congressional district since 2019, made the announcement on X.

"As a former Marine Officer, I approached the job with purpose," his statement read. "After three terms, I've made the decision to not file for reelection. For the remainder of my term this year, our team will continue to focus on delivering outstanding constituent services.”

“To the voters in Indiana’s 6th District - it is a privilege and honor to represent you in our Nation’s capital,” Pence wrote.

This week, another Indiana Republican, Rep. Larry Bucshon, announced that he will not seek reelection in 2024, he announced in a statement posted on X.

“Scripture teaches us, ‘For everything there is a season,’ and it became clear to me over the Christmas holiday with much discernment and prayer that the time has come to bring my season in public service to a conclusion,” Bucshon said in the statement, which Townhall covered. “Therefore, I will not seek reelection to an eighth term and conclude my service in the House of Representatives at the end of the 118th Congress.”

Pence and Bucshon are the two latest GOP House members to announce that they will not seek reelection. Last year, Indiana GOP Rep. Victoria Spartz, said that she would not seek reelection to the House or the U.S. Senate in 2024, which Townhall covered. However, the IndyStar reported last month that she may run after all.

This week, Colorado Rep. Doug Lamborn announced that he will not seek reelection to the U.S. House of Representatives. Previously, former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy resigned from Congress at the end of December, and this past week, it was revealed that Ohio Rep. Bill Johnson will resign from his position on Jan. 21 to take a job as president of Youngstown State University.