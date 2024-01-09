We Now Know More About Why Secretary Austin Had Secret Surgery
Indiana Republican Will Not Seek Reelection

January 09, 2024
Indiana Republican Rep. Larry Bucshon will not seek reelection in 2024, he announced in a statement posted on X. 

“Scripture teaches us, ‘For everything there is a season,’ and it became clear to me over the Christmas holiday with much discernment and prayer that the time has come to bring my season in public service to a conclusion,” Bucshon said in the statement. “Therefore, I will not seek reelection to an eighth term and conclude my service in the House of Representatives at the end of the 118th Congress.”

“For over 230 years, men and women have chosen to serve our nation in the Congress – in many cases through very trying times in history – and I’m honored to be included among their ranks,” he added. “Recent disputes in Congress and difficulties advancing policy on behalf of the American people have not soured my faith in our Constitutional Republic form of government. In fact, it has strengthened that faith.”

Bucshon is one of many Republican House members who announced in recent weeks that they will not seek reelection in 2024. And, earlier last year, another Indiana Republican, Rep. Victoria Spartz, said that she would not seek reelection to the House or the U.S. Senate in 2024, which Townhall covered. However, the IndyStar reported last month that she may run after all.

According to The Hill, at least 11 other Republican lawmakers have announced that they are retiring from the House and not seeking reelection. Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy resigned from Congress at the end of December, and this past week, it was revealed that Ohio Rep. Bill Johnson will resign from his position on Jan. 21 to take a job as president of Youngstown State University.

