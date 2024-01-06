Colorado Republican Will Not Seek Reelection

GOP Colorado Rep. Doug Lamborn announced on Friday that he will not seek reelection to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2024.

According to The Hill, Lamborn made the announcement during an interview on Richard Randall’s radio show.

“I’m not getting any younger,” Lamborn said on the show. “I want to spend time with my children, grandchildren, with my wife. I want to look for opportunities to do good.”

Lamborn is currently serving his ninth term in U.S. Congress, representing the state’s fifth congressional district around Colorado Springs. According to the Denver Post, this is one of the “few remaining conservative bastions” in the state. He previously served in Colorado’s House and Senate.

In November, another Colorado Republican, Rep. Ken Buck, announced that he would not seek reelection in 2024. And, Rep. Lauren Boebert announced that she would no longer run to represent her current congressional district in the U.S. House. She is running to represent a more “GOP-friendly” district in her state, which Matt covered.

“I’m not sure we’ve ever see anything like this, at least in recent history, where every Republican seat will be essentially open,” Dick Wadhams, a Republican consultant and former chair of the Colorado GOP, told the Post.

The Post added: "Lamborn’s decision to retire will likely open the primary’s floodgates among Republicans. He’s repeatedly faced primary challenges, and the district is home to several prominent current and former GOP legislators and officials."