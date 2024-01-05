GOP House Member Announces Early Resignation From U.S. Congress

Republican Ohio Rep. Bill Johnson will resign from his position on Jan. 21 to take a job as president of Youngstown State University, according to multiple reports.

Johnson was expected to assume his new position at the university on March 15, WFMJ reported. His new start date comes earlier than expected (via WFMJ):

In his resignation letter sent to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, Johnson described the residents of his district as "proud and patriotic," but disregarded by America's "elites," which Johnson said included academics even as he prepares to take over an academic institution. "These blue-collar communities, like countless others in 'flyover county' were critical in building our great nation and will play a pivotal role in America's future. I am extremely humbled to have been repeatedly elected to serve them," Johnson said.

YSU Trustee Chairman Michael Peterson shared the news in a message to the university community.

"Bill brings a commitment to advancing our institution's mission, and we eagerly anticipate the contributions he and his wife LeeAnn will make to our community," Peterson reportedly said.

Johnson began representing Ohio’s sixth congressional district in 2011 and is an Air Force veteran.

On Thursday, Gov. Mike DeWine (R-OH) announced special election dates to fill the position in Congress. In June, the special congressional general election will take place.

In recent weeks, Johnson, as well as former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, resigned from Congress. Additionally, former New York Rep. George Santos was expelled from Congress.