Tipsheet

A ‘Transgender’ Convicted Murderer Is Being Housed in a Women’s Prison, Report Claims

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  January 02, 2024 5:00 PM

A “transgender” biological male who was convicted of murdering two men is serving a 50-year sentence in a women’s prison, according to a report from Reduxx

The prisoner, Steven Buchanan, who goes by “Susan Monica,” dismembered the bodies of his victims and fed them to pigs on a 20-acre farm he owned in Oregon, Reduxx noted. Buchanan bought the farm in 1991 and killed two handymen in 2012 and 2013. In 2015, he was reportedly sentenced to a minimum of 50 years behind bars.

“You shot two people and fed them to your pigs,” Judge Tim Barnack told Buchanan during sentencing. “I don’t know how else I can put it. You valued pigs more than you value people. It may sound harsh, but you are a cold-blooded killer.”

Reportedly, the state Department of Corrections has Buchanan listed as a “female” and with his “chosen name.” The listing shows that he is incarcerated at Coffee Creek Correctional Facility, a women’s prison.

Townhall has covered how men who believe they are women have been housed in women’s prisons. One in New Jersey even impregnated two female inmates at the at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility, which Townhall covered. In an interview with the New York Post, the prisoner’s former foster mother said that he was a “psychopath” and is using transgenderism as a “ploy” to get near women.

In September, Townhall covered how a female inmate at Edna Mahan filed a lawsuit claiming that she was sexually assaulted by a biological male “transgender” inmate.

In addition, documents obtained by The Heritage Foundation have indicated that Taxpayers are funding irreversible, experimental so-called “gender-affirming” surgeries for inmates who identify as “transgender.”

