Hamas Just Broke the Ceasefire Deal...Again
BREAKING: Hunter Biden Agrees to Congressional Testimony...but There's a Catch
Has Biden Even Acknowledged That a Jewish Man Was Killed at Pro-Palestinian Rally?
Conor McGregor 'Knocks Some Common Sense' Into the Irish Taoiseach Over His Hamas...
Are We Truly Going to Play This Game Again With Hamas?
Deadspin Editor Gets Wrecked After Smearing a Young Chiefs Fan As Racist
Evangelicals Conforming to the World
Dems Have Now Officially Rejected President John F. Kennedy's Legacy
Sports Illustrated’s Parent Company Responds to Report Alleging It Used Content by Fake...
New Study Puts a Number on How Many Babies Were Saved From Abortion...
BBC Editor Makes a Troubling Statement After Admitting He Was 'Wrong' in Gaza...
Why Marxism/Communism Fails, Part Four
The Cannibalization of International Affairs
Trump Crashed the Car
Tipsheet

Taxpayers Are Funding Inmates’ Irreversible ‘Trans Care,’ Documents Show

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  November 28, 2023 10:30 AM
LightFieldStudios/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Taxpayers are funding irreversible, experimental so-called “gender-affirming” surgeries for inmates who identify as “transgender,” according to documents obtained by The Heritage Foundation and shared with Fox News. 

Advertisement

According to Fox’s report, all evaluations and procedures for “transgender” inmates are overseen by a group called the Transgender Clinical Care team. Medical review meetings include a pharmacist, a psychiatrist, a physician and a social worker from the group (via Fox):

"Healthcare providers should utilize a gender-affirming approach, including using the individual's preferred name and pronouns during each clinical encounter," the memo reads under the section Gender-Affirming Medical Assessment. "This also includes using non-gender specific terminology (ex. genital instead of penis/vagina or chest instead of breast) for anatomical body parts or asking if the patient has a preferred term to be used."

Some operations listed in the BOP clinical guidelines funded by taxpayers include hormone therapy, feminization and masculinization procedures such as permanent hair removal, male chest contouring, breast augmentation, scrotoplasty, hysterectomy and other surgical operations.

"It's crazy when you look at the document, the sophistication of the apparatus they built to govern just transitioning prisoners," Mike Howell, director of the Oversight Project, Heritage Foundation’s investigative branch, told Fox News.

Recommended

Family of the First American Released by Hamas Bought Hunter Biden's Art Matt Vespa
Advertisement

"And we have other investigative work that shows in state prisons, overwhelmingly and disproportionately transgender prisoners account for sex crimes," he said. "And we're just like, diluting these people with taxpayer dollars and giving them surgeries."

Townhall has covered how men who believe they are women have been housed in women’s prisons. One in New Jersey even impregnated two female inmates at the at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility, which Townhall covered. In an interview with the New York Post, the prisoner’s former foster mother said that he was a “psychopath” and is using transgenderism as a “ploy” to get near women.

In September, Townhall covered how a female inmate at Edna Mahan filed a lawsuit claiming that she was sexually assaulted by a biological male “transgender” inmate.

Tags: TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Family of the First American Released by Hamas Bought Hunter Biden's Art Matt Vespa
American Jews Who Worked for a Secular America Made a Fatal Error Dennis Prager
Watching Media Outlets Die Derek Hunter
BREAKING: Hunter Biden Agrees to Congressional Testimony...but There's a Catch Katie Pavlich
Here's How NYT Covered This 'Disfigured Woman' Who Was One of Palestinians Released From Jail Rebecca Downs
Trump Crashed the Car Jason Garshfield

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Family of the First American Released by Hamas Bought Hunter Biden's Art Matt Vespa
Advertisement