Taxpayers Are Funding Inmates’ Irreversible ‘Trans Care,’ Documents Show

Taxpayers are funding irreversible, experimental so-called “gender-affirming” surgeries for inmates who identify as “transgender,” according to documents obtained by The Heritage Foundation and shared with Fox News.

Advertisement

According to Fox’s report, all evaluations and procedures for “transgender” inmates are overseen by a group called the Transgender Clinical Care team. Medical review meetings include a pharmacist, a psychiatrist, a physician and a social worker from the group (via Fox):

"Healthcare providers should utilize a gender-affirming approach, including using the individual's preferred name and pronouns during each clinical encounter," the memo reads under the section Gender-Affirming Medical Assessment. "This also includes using non-gender specific terminology (ex. genital instead of penis/vagina or chest instead of breast) for anatomical body parts or asking if the patient has a preferred term to be used." Some operations listed in the BOP clinical guidelines funded by taxpayers include hormone therapy, feminization and masculinization procedures such as permanent hair removal, male chest contouring, breast augmentation, scrotoplasty, hysterectomy and other surgical operations.

"It's crazy when you look at the document, the sophistication of the apparatus they built to govern just transitioning prisoners," Mike Howell, director of the Oversight Project, Heritage Foundation’s investigative branch, told Fox News.

"And we have other investigative work that shows in state prisons, overwhelmingly and disproportionately transgender prisoners account for sex crimes," he said. "And we're just like, diluting these people with taxpayer dollars and giving them surgeries."

Townhall has covered how men who believe they are women have been housed in women’s prisons. One in New Jersey even impregnated two female inmates at the at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility, which Townhall covered. In an interview with the New York Post, the prisoner’s former foster mother said that he was a “psychopath” and is using transgenderism as a “ploy” to get near women.

In September, Townhall covered how a female inmate at Edna Mahan filed a lawsuit claiming that she was sexually assaulted by a biological male “transgender” inmate.