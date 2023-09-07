A Female Prisoner in NJ Was Sexually Assaulted by a 'Trans Inmate,' Lawsuit Claims

A female inmate at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility in New Jersey filed a lawsuit claiming that she was sexually assaulted by a biological male “transgender” inmate, according to several reports.

Reportedly, the female prisoner has been locked up at the facility since 2003. She alleges she was sexually assaulted in September and October last year. Her lawsuit against the New Jersey Department of Corrections surrounds the alleged “lack of action” by prison guards about the “sexually aggressive” and “harassing” behaviors from biological male inmates masquerading as “transgender women” (via Daily Mail):

The department is accused of failing to implement actions to protect inmates even after 'two female inmates became pregnant from sexual interactions with transgenders', according to local news outlet My Central Jersey. She said she reported the assault by the transgender inmate - only identified with initials in the lawsuit - to staff at Edna Mahan, but was given disciplinary action instead, it says in the lawsuit filed on August 29 by Somerville attorney James Wronko. The transgender inmate who allegedly sexually assaulted her has since been transferred to a male facility. Another claim made in the lawsuit alleges that transgender prisoners were housed with female inmates in areas not monitored by security cameras.

Last year, Matt covered how two female inmates at Edna Maha became pregnant after sleeping with transgender inmates. It was later revealed that the two prisoners slept with the same inmate, Demi Minor.

Shortly after, Minor was moved to a men’s prison, which Townhall reported. Minor’s former foster mother, Wanda Broach-Butts, told the New York Post in an interview that he’s not actually “transgender.”

“I think all this about him being transgender is a ploy,” she told The Post. “He’s manipulating people to get a better situation for himself and to get attention. He’s learned the language to use. He’s dangerous and he’s a psychopath.”

Trans woman Demetrius "Demi" Minor (pictured) has been transferred to a new facility in NJ after impregnating 2 women at a female prison. Minor is serving 30 years for killing her foster father. @ACLUNJ had sued NJ to force the state to house trans prisoners where they want. pic.twitter.com/zANjMaD6bY — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) July 18, 2022

Last month, Townhall also reported that over half of the men who identify as “trans women” in prison in Wisconsin have committed at least one count of sexual assault or sexual abuse. Included the list are the following crimes: Sexual Assault of a Child, Sexual Exploitation of a Child, Trafficking of a Child, Bestiality, Rape, Sexual Intercourse Without Consent, Forced Viewing of a Sexual Act, and many others.

Here is a list of the disgusting Sex Crimes in Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/q01fUPyJEz — Oversight Project (@OversightPR) August 24, 2023

“Men belong with men and men only in prison,” Mike Howell, director of the Oversight Project, told The Heritage Foundation’s news outlet The Daily Signal. “Putting sex offender men claiming to be women in cells with women is another reason the world laughs at America’s moral decline. Prison is for punishment, not degenerate sexual behavior.”