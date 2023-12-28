Federal Judge Blocks Law Protecting Children From So-Called 'Gender-Affirming Care'

A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction on an Idaho law banning experimental, irreversible transgender care treatments on minors. The law was scheduled to go into effect Jan. 1, 2024.

District Court Judge B. Lynn Winmill made the decision on Wednesday, arguing that the law’s restrictions on this type of care for minors violates the U.S. Constitution, according to ABC News.

"Transgender children should receive equal treatment under the law," Winmill reportedly stated in his decision. "Parents should have the right to make the most fundamental decisions about how to care for their children."

"Time and again, these cases illustrate that the Fourteenth Amendment’s primary role is to protect disfavored minorities and preserve our fundamental rights from legislative overreach ... and it is no less true for transgender children and their parents in the 21st Century,” he added.

Republican Gov. Brad Little signed the bill, H.B. 71, known as the Vulnerable Child Protection Act, into law, in April. Any medical professional convicted of providing this type of care could be convicted of a felony and imprisoned for up to 10 years. At least 20 other states have implemented these kinds of restrictions on so-called “gender-affirming” care.

Advocates of transgender care for minors usually claim that children will suffer from mental health conditions, or, in some cases, commit suicide if they are not given access to this kind of care. In places like Florida, transgender activists have staged protests called “die-ins” to try and get this message across.

Despite this, Townhall has covered time and time again how women who underwent this harmful care as minors lived to regret it.

This month, Isabelle Ayala, 20, a female detransitioner from Florida, told the Independent Women’s Forum that she was diagnosed with gender dysphoria after meeting with a doctor for only 45 minutes when she was 14. She explained that her doctors sat her parents down and said that she would kill herself if she did not undergo gender treatment. At her next appointment, she got on hormones, which she stayed on until the lockdowns in 2020.

Now, Ayala is suing the American Academy of Pediatrics for their role in her gender care.

“I still struggle a lot, mentally and physically,” Ayala said.

“I don’t even like to think about my fertility,” she added. “It is my greatest fear to go to the gynecologist and have them tell me that I can’t have children over some decisions that were made when I was 14.”

Ayala is not the only detransitioner to pursue legal action. Last year, Townhall covered how Chloe Cole, now 19, would suing the organizations and doctors who facilitated the irreversible “gender-affirming” surgeries and treatments she endured as a minor. Cole underwent a double mastectomy when she was 15.

“My teenage life has been the culmination of excruciating pain, regret, and, most importantly, injustice,” Cole shared. “It is impossible for me to recoup what I have lost, but I will ensure no child will be harmed at the hands of these liars and mutilators. I am suing these monsters.”