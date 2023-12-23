Here’s What Trump Said About Kamala Harris Potentially Becoming President

In an interview on Friday, former President Donald Trump, who is running for the White House in 2024, said that he believes that Vice President Kamala Harris would be a “better” option than President Joe Biden.

Trump made the remarks in an interview with Hugh Hewitt.

“Mr. President, if people vote for Joe Biden, are they really voting for Kamala Harris?” Hewitt asked.

“I think so. I mean, let’s see what happens. I’m not sure that he gets to the starting gate, to be honest. I don’t know. I would guess at the starting gate, but certainly, I think so. It seems like he’s locked into her for a lot of reasons. He has to choose her. I understand. It would seem like the Democrats, if he doesn’t run, have to run her. That’s what all of the professionals like you are saying. I’m not sure that that’s correct, but that’s what they’re saying. Yeah, you’re locked into her. And she might be, I can’t say worse. I think she’d be better than him, actually. I actually think that,” Trump stated.

According to the New York Post, Trump said in a previous interview with Tucker Carlson that “a lot of people” wanted Harris kicked off the 2024 Democratic ticket.

“A lot of people say she has to remain, for certain reasons, the candidate, she has too….I don’t think that’s true, actually. I don’t think that other people would stand for it,” Trump said of Harris being removed as Biden’s running mate. “She has some bad moments. Her moments are almost as bad as his [Biden’s], I think his are worse actually.”

Trump added that “other people could get involved” in becoming vice president, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

“Could be him [Newsom], could be somebody else,” Trump said.

Donald Trump to Tucker on Kamala Harris: “She speaks in rhyme. It's weird... Well, the way she talks: 'The bus will go here and then the bus will go there! Because that's what busses do!'”



So good 🤣🤣🤣



pic.twitter.com/k89BFal6vK — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 24, 2023

Earlier this week, Townhall reported how Harris compared Trump to Adolf Hitler for stating that illegal immigrants are “poisoning the blood” in the United States.

"They're poisoning the blood of our country. That's what they've done," Trump said of the illegal immigrants. "They poison mental institutions and prisons all over the world. Not just in South America. Not just the three or four countries that we think about. But all over the world, they're coming into our country — from Africa, from Asia, all over the world."

In response, Harris said that “it is language that I think people have rightly found similar to the language of Hitler.”

VP Kamala Harris on Trump's "poisoning the blood" comment: "It is language that I think people have rightfully found similar to the language of Hitler" pic.twitter.com/hZ7tVZ3eFR — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 20, 2023

In his interview with Hewitt, Trump defended his remarks.

“When you look at it, and you look at what’s coming in, we have, from all over the world, not one group, they’re coming in from Asia, from Africa, from South America. They’re coming from all over the world. They’re coming from prisons. They’re coming from mental institutions and insane asylums. They’re terrorists. Absolutely, that’s poisoning our country. That’s poisoning the blood of our country. And that’s what’s happening. And we’re not talking about a specific group. We’re talking about, these are, this is equal opportunity. They’re coming from all over the world, and we have no idea who they are, where they are. They have people coming in, we don’t even know what the language is that they speak. We have nobody that speaks the language. And they’re loading up our classes. We’re loading up our classes, our school classes, with children that don’t speak the language. They don’t speak our language, and nobody knows what’s going on. No, we are poisoning our country. We’re poisoning the blood of our country, and you have people coming in, think of it, mental institutions all over the world are being emptied out into the United States. Jails and prisons are being emptied out into the United States. This is poisoning our country,” Trump stated.

Trump clarified that he was not intending to be racist or quote Hitler during his remarks.

“I never knew that Hitler said it, either, by the way. And I never read Mein Kampf. They said I read Mein Kampf. These are people that are disinformation horrible people that we’re dealing with. I never read Mein Kampf,” he said.