Several More Schools to Be Investigated by Education Department for Antisemitism, Islamophobia

The United States Department of Education will investigate six more schools for discrimination in the aftermath of Hamas’ attack on Israel, according to several reports.

The schools added to the list to be investigated include Tulane University in Louisiana, Union College in New York, Cobb County School District in Georgia, University of Cincinnati in Ohio, Montana State University in Montana, and Santa Monica College in California.

As Townhall previously reported, the Department of Education announced it would launch investigations into schools over allegations of antisemitism and “Islamophobia.”

"Hate has no place in our schools, period. When students are targeted because they are—or are perceived to be—Jewish, Muslim, Arab, Sikh, or any other ethnicity or shared ancestry, schools must act to ensure safe and inclusive educational environments where everyone is free to learn,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a statement when the investigations began.

According to The Washington Post, the schools are being investigated for allegedly violating Title IV of 1964 Civil Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination based on race, national origin, among other things. Programs that violate Title IV could lose federal funding.

Previously, the agency announced that Cornell University, Columbia University, Wellesley College, Lafayette College, and the University of Pennsylvania would be investigated.

Just In: @EDcivilrights releases list of higher education and K-12 institutions under investigation for alleged shared ancestry violations of Title VI. https://t.co/50H0rAJiUf pic.twitter.com/NzgnNnKz2m — U.S. Department of Education (@usedgov) November 17, 2023

In addition, the Department of Education opened an investigation into Harvard University over claims of antisemitism. Earlier this month, Harvard’s president, Claudine Gay, appeared in a House hearing on antisemitism, where she received intense backlash for her statements. This week, it was revealed that she would not be asked to resign over her remarks.

The Harvard Corporation: “In this tumultuous and difficult time, we unanimously stand in support of President Gay.” https://t.co/stSvH4t1BP — Harvard University (@Harvard) December 12, 2023



