BREAKING: Defiant Hunter Biden Blows Off Subpoena, Bails on Congressional Testimony
Bill Clinton Had a Colorful Phrase to Describe His Wife's Doomed 2016 Campaign
Democrat Resorts to Name-Calling Over Biden Impeachment Inquiry
Worldwide Chaos Courtesy President Crusty
What's Next for Hunter Biden After Antics Outside Capitol? Comer and Jordan Weigh...
Biden Announces More Aid for Ukraine
Israeli Official Gives Joy Reid a Lesson About Death Toll in Gaza
Musk Reveals the Issue He's Prepared to Go to Prison For
'Want a Ceasefire? Call Him': Israel's Ambassador Holds Up Sign With Hamas Leader's...
7 Wealthiest Counties Are All Suburbs of DC and San Francisco
‘Abuse of Soft-on-Crime Policies': Congressional Hearing Details Alarming Rise in Organize...
Supreme Court Decides to Take Up Abortion Pill Case
Where Does Israel Go From Here?
David Petraeus: The Ukraine and Modern War Interview
Tipsheet

Several More Schools to Be Investigated by Education Department for Antisemitism, Islamophobia

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  December 13, 2023 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

The United States Department of Education will investigate six more schools for discrimination in the aftermath of Hamas’ attack on Israel, according to several reports.

Advertisement

The schools added to the list to be investigated include Tulane University in Louisiana, Union College in New York, Cobb County School District in Georgia, University of Cincinnati in Ohio, Montana State University in Montana, and Santa Monica College in California.

As Townhall previously reported, the Department of Education announced it would launch investigations into schools over allegations of antisemitism and “Islamophobia.” 

"Hate has no place in our schools, period. When students are targeted because they are—or are perceived to be—Jewish, Muslim, Arab, Sikh, or any other ethnicity or shared ancestry, schools must act to ensure safe and inclusive educational environments where everyone is free to learn,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a statement when the investigations began.

According to The Washington Post, the schools are being investigated for allegedly violating Title IV of 1964 Civil Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination based on race, national origin, among other things. Programs that violate Title IV could lose federal funding.

Previously, the agency announced that Cornell University, Columbia University, Wellesley College, Lafayette College, and the University of Pennsylvania would be investigated.

Recommended

Senator Kennedy Left Speechless After Confronting Biden Nominee for Ignoring Abuse Townhall Video
Advertisement

In addition, the Department of Education opened an investigation into Harvard University over claims of antisemitism. Earlier this month, Harvard’s president, Claudine Gay, appeared in a House hearing on antisemitism, where she received intense backlash for her statements. This week, it was revealed that she would not be asked to resign over her remarks.


Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Senator Kennedy Left Speechless After Confronting Biden Nominee for Ignoring Abuse Townhall Video
What's Next for Hunter Biden After Antics Outside Capitol? Comer and Jordan Weigh in. Spencer Brown
Not-So-Scary Truth About Climate Change John Stossel
Why Trump Is Winning Ben Shapiro
BREAKING: Defiant Hunter Biden Blows Off Subpoena, Bails on Congressional Testimony Katie Pavlich
As Trump Lead Widens, Prosecutors Step Up Pursuit Byron York

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Senator Kennedy Left Speechless After Confronting Biden Nominee for Ignoring Abuse Townhall Video
Advertisement