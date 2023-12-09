NYC Trying to Register Illegal Immigrants to Vote, Republican Rep Says

Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis said this week that she has a “smoking gun” that officials in New York City are helping illegal immigrants register to vote.

According to Fox News, Malliotakis announced on Sunday that she’d obtained a copy of a contract between NYC’s Department of Social Services and Homes for the Homeless, which is a nonprofit organization that was contracted to build shelters for the influx of illegal immigrants (via Fox News):

In an appendix of that contract, a copy of which was obtained by Fox News Digital, the city appears to require contractors to provide copies of voter registration forms for migrants at their shelters, Malliotakis said. "This is the smoking gun that proves what we've been saying all along, that the city intends to register noncitizens to vote, and even those who are residing in these migrant shelters for just 30 days," Malliotakis said at a press conference in Staten Island. "It is extremely concerning. It should be concerning to every citizen." [...] A section of the appendix states that contractors who have "regular contact with the public in the daily administration of its business" must "provide and distribute voter registration forms to all persons together with written applications for services, renewal, or recertification for services and change of address relating to such services." "Such voter registration forms shall be provided to the Contractor by the City. The Contractor should be prepared to provide forms written in Spanish or Chinese, and shall obtain a sufficient supply of such forms from the City," the file stated.

(1) NYC Migrant shelter contracts require voter registration forms to be distributed to “all persons” NOT “citizens”



(2) NYC is appealing after we WON & STOPPED law allowing non-citizens residing in NYC for just 30 days to vote.



You connect the dots. pic.twitter.com/Q7fJowrgGp — Nicole Malliotakis (@NMalliotakis) December 5, 2023

Reportedly, the city denied that it requires migrant shelters to provide voter registration information to the illegal immigrants. And, another section reportedly forbids shelter staff from inquiring about immigration status.

In a statement to Fox News, a spokesperson for the NYC Department of Social Services claimed that the allegations are “false and baseless.”

“DHS is legally required to include language around voter registration in shelter contracts and this guidance applies only to eligible clients who are citizens, and would clearly not apply to asylum seekers in shelter," the spokesperson claimed.

“As our teams continue to provide vital case-management services to connect asylum seekers to supports to help them move out of shelter, we strongly caution against lending any credence to such dangerous misrepresentations of the City’s response to this humanitarian crisis,” he said.