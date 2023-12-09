The Liz Magill Presidency at UPenn Is Over
Something Is Absent From UPenn President's Disastrous 'Kill All the Jews' Explainer Video
John Fetterman Just Angered Liberals Again
Why the Discovery of Hamas' Leader's Credit Card Is a Little Infuriating
GOP Senator Calls for Investigation Into Chinese 'Sewage Garlic'
Biden WH Refuses to Take Responsibility for Inflation, Says Companies Need to Lower...
Will Joe Biden Pardon His Corrupt Son In Light Of New Charges?
Americans Would Lose More 2A Rights Under Newly Proposed Democrat-Backed Bill
Biden Promises to Spend 'Billion 300 Million Trillion 300 Million Dollars' On Infrastructu...
Wisconsin Democrat Vetoes Bill That Would Protect Children From Leftist Transgender Agenda
Hunter Biden Plays the Victim... Again
Are the White House Interns Running the Show Here?
Iran's Sinister Web of Influence in the West
Liberal Parenting Contributes to Mental Illness in Kids
Tipsheet

NYC Trying to Register Illegal Immigrants to Vote, Republican Rep Says

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  December 09, 2023 4:45 PM
AP Photo/Eric Gay

Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis said this week that she has a “smoking gun” that officials in New York City are helping illegal immigrants register to vote. 

Advertisement

According to Fox News, Malliotakis announced on Sunday that she’d obtained a copy of a contract between NYC’s Department of Social Services and Homes for the Homeless, which is a nonprofit organization that was contracted to build shelters for the influx of illegal immigrants (via Fox News):

In an appendix of that contract, a copy of which was obtained by Fox News Digital, the city appears to require contractors to provide copies of voter registration forms for migrants at their shelters, Malliotakis said.

"This is the smoking gun that proves what we've been saying all along, that the city intends to register noncitizens to vote, and even those who are residing in these migrant shelters for just 30 days," Malliotakis said at a press conference in Staten Island. "It is extremely concerning. It should be concerning to every citizen."

[...]

A section of the appendix states that contractors who have "regular contact with the public in the daily administration of its business" must "provide and distribute voter registration forms to all persons together with written applications for services, renewal, or recertification for services and change of address relating to such services."

"Such voter registration forms shall be provided to the Contractor by the City. The Contractor should be prepared to provide forms written in Spanish or Chinese, and shall obtain a sufficient supply of such forms from the City," the file stated. 

Recommended

The Liz Magill Presidency at UPenn Is Over Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Reportedly, the city denied that it requires migrant shelters to provide voter registration information to the illegal immigrants. And, another section reportedly forbids shelter staff from inquiring about immigration status.

In a statement to Fox News, a spokesperson for the NYC Department of Social Services claimed that the allegations are “false and baseless.” 

“DHS is legally required to include language around voter registration in shelter contracts and this guidance applies only to eligible clients who are citizens, and would clearly not apply to asylum seekers in shelter," the spokesperson claimed.

“As our teams continue to provide vital case-management services to connect asylum seekers to supports to help them move out of shelter, we strongly caution against lending any credence to such dangerous misrepresentations of the City’s response to this humanitarian crisis,” he said.

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Liz Magill Presidency at UPenn Is Over Matt Vespa
Something Is Absent From UPenn President's Disastrous 'Kill All the Jews' Explainer Video Matt Vespa
Biden Caught In Another Lie Sarah Arnold
Why the Discovery of Hamas' Leader's Credit Card Is a Little Infuriating Matt Vespa
John Fetterman Just Angered Liberals Again Matt Vespa
Biden WH Refuses to Take Responsibility for Inflation, Says Companies Need to Lower Their Prices Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Liz Magill Presidency at UPenn Is Over Matt Vespa
Advertisement