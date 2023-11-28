WATCH: Palestinians Shout 'Allahu Akbar,' Block Hostages From Exiting Gaza
Tipsheet

School Principal, Staffers Reassigned Amid Investigation Into 'Trans' Athlete

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  November 28, 2023 12:45 PM

The principal and two other staff members of a Florida school were reassigned to “non-school sites” amid an investigation into a “transgender” student who was playing on a women’s sports team, according to multiple reports. 

Officials from the Broward County Public Schools told NBC Miami that the principal and staffers from Monarch High School and Coconut Creek were reassigned after it was discovered that a transgender athlete was playing on the women’s volleyball team. 

"Although we cannot comment further, we will continue to follow state law and will take appropriate action based on the outcome of the investigation," a statement from the school district said. "We are committed to providing all our students with a safe and inclusive learning environment."

According to Florida law, transgender athletes must compete on teams that align with their biological sex instead of their gender identity. This was enacted as reports broke in recent years that transgender athletes like Will “Lia” Thomas robbed awards and opportunities from women.

"He should not be able to play on the team," a student told NBC6. "If he is a biological boy, I don’t think he should be able to play on a girl's team."

When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the law, he said that the legislation would protect the fairness and integrity in women's sports.

Last year, a North Carolina high school volleyball player sustained a severe head injury after a transgender player spiked the ball at her head “abnormally fast,” according to a video of the incident, which Townhall reported. The incident was later posted as part of a “highlight” video.

In addition, Townhall has covered how several polls in recent years have shown that the majority of Americans oppose allowing biological males who identify as "transgender" to compete in women's sports. 

In June, a Gallup poll reaffirmed Americans' views on this issue and even showed that more Americans now than in 2021 believe that male-bodied athletes who believe they are women should not be permitted to compete in women's and girls' sports. 

