Democrat Rep Challenging Biden Will Not Seek Reelection to U.S. House

Democratic 2024 presidential candidate Dean Phillips announced Friday that he will not seek reelection to the U.S. House of Representatives.

“My journey to public service began the morning after the 2016 election, when I faced the reality that democracy requires participation - not observation,” Phillips said in a published statement.

“Seven years have passed, each presenting historic opportunities to practice a brand of optimistic politics that repairs relationships and improves people’s lives. We have met those moments, and after three terms it is time to pass the torch,” he added.

Representing our nation's most civically engaged community in Congress has been the most joyful experience of my life.



Now it's time to pass the torch - with gratitude and optimism.

Phillips recently announced that he would challenge President Joe Biden in the 2024 race to the White House, which Townhall previously reported.

“To my extraordinary staff, past and present, you are among the best, brightest, and most principled individuals with whom I’ve ever worked in any capacity. Minnesota and the nation are in good hands, Congress is better for your service, and our country joins me in celebrating you,” he concluded. “The future is very bright, as long as we have the courage and make the choice to seek it. Keep the faith!”

“I’ve been listening all around our country, and I know things are tough right now,” he shared in a statement on Instagram. “We’re going to do better and we’re going to do it together!”

In an interview with CBS Mornings, Phillips said “I have to” when asked if he’d run for president.

“I think President Biden has done a spectacular job for our country,” he claimed before adding, “I will not sit still, I will not be quiet in the face of numbers that are so clearly saying we’re going to be facing an emergency next November.”

BREAKING: Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) is running for president, challenging Pres. Biden in the Democratic primary race.



He tells @costareports and @CBSMornings he won't "be quiet" as polling numbers "are so clearly saying that we’re going to be facing an emergency next November.” pic.twitter.com/7tP0QJaKgJ — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) October 27, 2023



