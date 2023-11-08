It's Official: Comer Issues Subpoenas Directly to Biden Family Members
Hamas Lands Another Bomb on an Israeli Hospital and It Isn't the First...
Did Reporters Embedded With Hamas on October 7 Know an Attack Was Coming?
WOW: CNN's Jake Tapper Explains Why a Gaza Ceasefire Is Just Plain Stupid
What Can We Expect From the Third Debate?
There Are Several Issues With the Casualty Numbers Coming Out of Gaza
Zelensky Announces Decision on Whether Ukraine Will Hold Elections
Gov. Youngkin Addresses 'Commonwealth's Agenda' in the Face of Divided Government
Here's What Hakeem Jeffries Had to Say About the House Censuring Rashida Tlaib
We Have a Predator Problem: Another Former Federal Employee Confesses to Sex Crimes
Virginia Elects Its First ‘Openly Transgender’ State Senator
Another Bad Night for the GOP
Twice-Arrested Illegal Immigrant Accused of Rape, Abduction Apprehended a Third Time
Republicans Lose Both Chambers in Virginia State Legislature
Tipsheet

Pro-Palestinian Protesters Showed Up at a Hearing on Anti-Semitism. Here’s What Happened Next.

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  November 08, 2023 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Kin Cheung

At a House Judiciary hearing on Wednesday, several pro-Palestinian protestors interrupted the statements of conservative and Jewish college students who were speaking out about how their right to free speech is suppressed on college campuses.

Advertisement

At the start of the hearing, a protester screamed that some of the lawmakers present “tried to silence Rashida Tlaib” and that “Israel apartheid has existed longer than what has happened on October 7.”

“You will not silence us,” the protestor yelled. “Ceasefire now!”

After Connor Ogrydziak, a recent graduate from the University of Buffalo, began speaking, a protestor interrupted his statement.

“How does speaking up against genocide become antisemitism? How is that the same f***ing thing?” the protestor screamed. 

Others chimed in, claiming that being pro-Palestine is not antisemitic. 

“Palestinians deserve to speak on the genocide of their families,” one said, as police approached and said “sit down or you’ll be arrested.” 

“Palestinian students deserve to speak on the fam– genocide of their families! Stop silencing Palestinian students!” she screamed multiple times.

During the opening statements, a student at the University of Iowa named Jasmyn Jordan shared that she was doxxed at her campus for being conservative and helping her organization, Iowa Young Americans for Freedom, host conservative speakers. 

Recommended

The Army's New Recruitment Video Means Only One Thing Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement

“The playing field for freedom of speech on college campuses was not equalized,” Jordan stated. “The first time I noticed this was when Iowa YAF hosted Kellyanne Conway as a speaker.”

“I was doxxed in a group of over eight hundred students and was falsely labeled as a Nazi, a token, a white supremacist, and a bigot...simply because I'm black and hold conservative principles,” Jordan said as she became emotional. “These students believe that if you are conservative, you are hateful, support oppression, and only want to benefit straight white men, even though such beliefs are untrue.”

Afterwards, Amanda Silberstein, a Jewish student at Cornell University, was interrupted by a “Free Palestine” protestor as she was in the middle of explaining how she has experienced threats from other students on campus.

"Imagine scrolling on your phone one day only to discover that a fellow student wants to shoot up the Kosher dinning hall and, I quote, 'gang rape all Jew pig women on campus.,” she explained. “That is what my peers and I experienced last week when reading the multiple online threats made by a fellow student instructing other Cornell students to assault Jews on campus. To, ‘follow them home and slit their throats.’”

Advertisement

“This was not just hate speech. It was a call to action and immediate threat. This sentiment did not begin with that student. Professors and student organizations have been fueling Jew hatred and spreading it across campus with disregard—” Silberstein continued, until she was cut off by a protestor.

“Free Palestine. Anti-Zionism is not anti-semitism,” she screamed. 



Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Army's New Recruitment Video Means Only One Thing Leah Barkoukis
Did Reporters Embedded With Hamas on October 7 Know an Attack Was Coming? Matt Vespa
Another Bad Night for the GOP Guy Benson
What Happened on an Electric Google Bus Was Laughably Predictable Matt Vespa
Remember the Trucker Who Ousted NJ's Senate President? Here's How He Fared in Tuesday's Election. Leah Barkoukis
WOW: CNN's Jake Tapper Explains Why a Gaza Ceasefire Is Just Plain Stupid Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Army's New Recruitment Video Means Only One Thing Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement