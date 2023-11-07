Unhinged Democrat Harasses Election Volunteer in Northern Virginia
Women's Magazine Names Transgender Model As 'Woman of the Year'

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  November 07, 2023 12:15 PM
ALBERTO PELLASCHIAR

Biological male transgender model Geena Rocero was named one of Glamour’s “Women of the Year” for 2023.

On social media, the outlet described Rocero as “a force to be reckoned with,” adding that “she’s” a model, activist, producer and author. 

Diana Canada, the host of Lady Up America, lashed out about the decision in an interview with Fox News.

"Women's magazines that glorify men as women are doing their part to normalize this lunacy, alongside major corporations like Bud Light and Target," she said. "We see how it worked out for them. I'm sure the backlash is coming, though it'll likely be slower. Here's why: women, as a whole, tend to be compassionate and inclusive. That is our wiring. We prefer consensus, we don't like to rock the boat or stand alone on culturally contentious issues… They are more inclined to have gay friends, consider themselves more progressive, and perhaps even have trans friends. So, although this is a major insult to them, I think it'll take them a little longer to realize it."

Rocero’s interview with Glamour was conducted by transgender Raquel Willis.

In 2014, Rocero told the outlet that he had sex reassignment surgery at age 19 and took hormones.

Earlier this year, Glamour UK announced that a “trans pregnant man” named Logan Brown would be its June "Pride Month" cover star. According to the outlet, Brown is an author and “father.” Brown “unexpectedly became pregnant” with her partner, a drag performer who identifies as “non-binary,” which Townhall covered.

Rocero’s recognition as a “Woman of the Year” from Glamour  is the left’s latest attempt to erase women. Earlier this year, “transgender” influencer Dylan Mulvaney, a man who believes he is a woman, was awarded “Woman of the Year” at the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards. As Townhall previously covered, Mulvaney was at the center of the controversy with Bug Light. 

“No matter how hard I try, or what I wear, or what I say or what surgeries I get I will never reach an acceptable version of womanhood by those hateful peoples standards. But, as long as I have the queer community that sees me for my truth, I’m going to be okay,” Mulvaney said in his acceptance speech last month, adding that he was happy he received the award in the United Kingdom because they don’t treat him like the “trans beer girl.”

And, late last month, men’s magazine Maxim Australia included a biological male who identifies as a woman in a recently-published list of its 100 top “fine and fierce femmes” for 2023.


