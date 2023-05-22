NYT Misses the Obvious Point in Their Piece About the Clinton Foundation
E. Jean Carroll Files Another Legal Action Against Trump
Yellen Sends New Warning Letter About Default...to the Wrong Person
It's Been One Year Since the Uvalde School Shooting, And the Media Still...
Delaware Senator Tom Carper Announces Retirement
'What Our Nation Can Be': Tim Scott Announces Run for President
Author of Tucker Carlson's Biography Says This Is Why Fox Fired the Popular...
NAACP Issues Travel Warning for Florida...There's Just One Problem
Blowing Off Whistleblowers, CNN Mutiny Is Rising, and Fluid Standards With Obituaries
So That's How Fetterman Is Getting Around Dress Code Rules
JD Vance Announces Endorsement in Key 2024 Senate Race
Biden's Education Secretary Shows How Far the Admin Will Go to Usurp Parental...
‘Trans Woman’ Sues NYC Yoga Studio for Forcing Him to Use Men’s Locker...
NYC's New Plan to 'Crack Down' on Shoplifting Is Insane
Tipsheet

‘Silent Protest’: Women Refuse to Stand on Winners’ Podium After Trans Cyclist Wins Race

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  May 22, 2023 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

A male-bodied transgender cyclist who won a race against females stood alone on the winners’ podium after the event after female athletes refused to pose on the winners’ podium and be photographed with him. 

According to the New York Post, the athlete, Lesley Mumford, transitioned to live as a woman in 2017. This month, Mumford won a “grueling” gravel race at the 100-mile Desert Gravel Co2UT and competed against women.

“I have no idea why so many people bailed before the podiums, but they did,” Mumford, 46, reportedly wrote in an Instagram post after the awards. “I swear I wasn’t the only one in my age group.”

Inga Thompson, a three-time Olympian, said on Twitter that the silent protests against transgender athletes are starting.

Reportedly, Mumford came in sixth overall in the female category. And, the competition included a non-binary category that he did not compete in. The Post added that Mumford beat the second-place racer by 17 minutes and third place racer by more than 30 minutes.

Recommended

Biden Is Losing the Debt Ceiling Showdown Guy Benson

Earlier this month, Townhall covered how Austin Killips, a 27-year-old biological male, took home the overall win in the women’s category in the Tour of the Gila race in New Mexico. Killips is a biological male who competed against women.

Shortly after, Michael Engleman, the director of the Tour of the Gila race, spoke out against that trans athletes.

“This could kill the sport,” Engleman said in an interview with The Telegraph.

“I know how hard it is to get people to put money into a women’s team, at any level,” he added. “And now they’re asking, ‘Is this something I can touch?' What if an athlete says the wrong thing? This is harming the sport. It’s a reality that somebody has to speak about.”

Tags: TRANSGENDER ATHLETES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden Is Losing the Debt Ceiling Showdown Guy Benson
The GOP’s Festival of Losers Kurt Schlichter
Yellen Sends New Warning Letter About Default...to the Wrong Person Spencer Brown
NYT Misses the Obvious Point in Their Piece About the Clinton Foundation Matt Vespa
Author of Tucker Carlson's Biography Says This Is Why Fox Fired the Popular Host Julio Rosas
Why a Connecticut Supreme Court Nomination Got Very Messy. Hint: It Involves Justice Barrett. Matt Vespa
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Biden Is Losing the Debt Ceiling Showdown Guy Benson