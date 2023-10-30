There's Been an Update on the German-Israeli Woman Taken by Hamas

A 23-year-old German-Israeli tattoo artist who was paraded through the streets of Gaza after Hamas launched its attack on Israel was beheaded, according to multiple reports.

“I am truly sorry to report that we have now received news that Shani Nicole Louk has been confirmed murdered and dead,” Israeli President Isaac Herzog told the German newspaper Bild.

Herzog added that Louk’s skull was found and that the DNA match her family’s. The piece of the skull that was found is one that a human body cannot live without.

“Her skull was found,” he said. “This means that these barbaric, sadistic animals simply chopped off her head as they attacked, tortured and killed Israelis.”

“It is a great tragedy and I extend my deepest condolences to her family,” the president said, according to the New York Post.

Shani Louk ‘beheaded’ by Hamas after she was kidnapped at music festival and paraded by terrorists: Israel https://t.co/Ubp1hGxJaR pic.twitter.com/BjKObzPXJB — New York Post (@nypost) October 30, 2023

Louk was attending a music festival in Israel when Hamas terrorists attacked, as Townhall covered. During the first few days of Hamas’ attack, footage of Louk’s mangled body in the back of a pickup truck surfaced online. In the video, she was half-naked, face-down, and was paraded around while men spat on her. She was identified in the footage by her family from her tattoos, as Matt covered.

Shortly after, Shani Louk’s mother, Ricarda, claimed that her daughter might still be alive and at a hospital.

The Post noted that as Hamas terrorists came into the music festival, Louk called her mom to tell her she was trying to get in a car to leave. Later on, her family saw the disturbing footage of her body in the truck.

Louk had lived in Israel and spent some of her childhood in Portland, Oregon, where she attended a Jewish school.