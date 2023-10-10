Mother of German-Israeli Woman Attacked by Hamas at Music Festival Says She's Still Alive

Shani Louk, the German-Israeli woman who attended the music festival that Hamas terrorists attacked on October 7 at the outset of their invasion of Israel, might still be alive, according to her mother. She was initially reported to be killed, given the brutal footage of her mangled body, stripped, and spat on by Hamas terrorists over the weekend.

Her parents identified her through the tattoos on her lifeless body. It's tough to watch, though terrorists have posted more horrific images and videos as they celebrated their campaign of rape, murder, and kidnapping against innocent Israelis. That music festival along Gaza attributed to almost 40 percent of the deaths on the first day of the assault, with some 260 people killed as Hamas stormed the border. Louk is reportedly at a hospital in Gaza with severe head injuries (via Newsweek):

The German government has confirmed that Shani Louck, the festival goer who was seen stripped naked on a Hamas truck is still alive. However, she is seriously injured and in need of care. pic.twitter.com/iwbWhHhGsc — Shaiel Ben-Ephraim (@academic_la) October 10, 2023





The mother of Shani Louk, a 22-year-old German national believed to have been kidnapped by Hamas fighters during the militant group's surprise attack on Israel on Saturday, said on Tuesday that her daughter is alive. Louk, a tattoo artist, was attending the Tribe of Superova music festival in the plains of the Negev Desert near Urim, close to the Gaza Strip, on Saturday when Hamas fighters stormed the event. She's believed to have been seized by the militants and paraded through the streets in the back of a pick-up. Her mother, Ricarda, feared she was dead after seeing a video showing Louk unconscious in a car after being kidnapped by Hamas fighters. In an appeal shared on social media, she said the family was sent a video "in which I could clearly see our daughter unconscious in the car with the Palestinians and them driving around the Gaza Strip." […] On Tuesday, Louk's family announced they had proof that Louk—who grew up in Israel—was alive. Swiss German-language news website Blick reported that her mother said she was in a hospital in Gaza with serious head injuries. "We now have more information that Shani is alive," her mother told television channel NTV, adding she received the information from unnamed Palestinian sources.

Louk's mother has asked the German government for assistance in her safe return. One of the men seen in the truck next to Louk's body might have also been identified.

Amid endless stories of brutality, this is certainly a bright spot if she's still alive.