Tipsheet

Police Tried to Visit Maine Shooting Suspect Over Concerns He Would ‘Commit a Mass Shooting’

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  October 30, 2023 12:30 PM
Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office via AP

The Maine National Guard reportedly asked local police to check on Robert Card, the suspect in the Lewiston mass shooting that left 18 people dead, after a soldier became concerned that he would “snap and commit a mass shooting,” according to a report from CNN.

Reportedly, officers from the Sagadahoc County and Kennebec County Sheriff’s Offices tried to contact Card on September 16, just weeks before the shooting occurred. The outlet noted that a Sagadahoc County sergeant called for backup, tried without success to contact Card, and received “disturbing” details from the Maine National Guard and the shooter’s family. 

The responding sergeant from the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office was reportedly told “when [he] answers the door at his trailer, in the past he usually does so with a handgun in hand out of view from the person outside.”

Card, 40, was found dead last week, which Townhall covered, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Card is the suspect in the shooting, which occurred at two locations. Card first stormed into Just-In-Time Recreation, a bowling alley, and opened fire. He then drove to Shemengees Bar & Grille where he shot patrons.

As Matt noted, Card’s vehicle was located by cops in Lisbon, Maine near a boat ramp. Card was reportedly part of the Army Reserve and a trained firearm instructor. Card was reportedly suffering from severe mental illness and made threats to shoot up a National Guard base in Saco. He had previously been committed to a mental health facility. 

