New Yorkers Are Leaving in Droves for This Red State, Report Shows

Over 500,000 New Yorkers left for other states in 2022, according to a report from the New York Post.

Reportedly, the top destinations for the 545,498 residents who left the state include Florida, followed by New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Texas, and California. With 301,000 new residents moving to New York, the state suffered a net population loss of 244,000.

About 91,000 people who left the state moved to Florida. About 75,000 moved to New Jersey, 50,000 to Connecticut and 44,000 to Pennsylvania. Around 31,000 New Yorkers moved to California and 30,000 moved to Texas. For Texas, specifically, this was an increase of 67 percent from 2019.

Other destinations New Yorkers moved to include North Carolina, Massachusetts, Virginia and Georgia. Less than 500 New Yorkers moved to Wyoming, Montana, Iowa, Mississippi and South Dakota.

The Post noted that since 2012, the census bureau’s state-to-state migration figures show a steady decline of residents leaving New York each year, with departures “vastly outpacing” inbound moves. This has reportedly resulted in a net population loss of 1.9 million residents.

In recent months, Townhall has covered how the majority of New Yorkers disapprove of how illegal immigrants who came through the southern border have been sent to the Big Apple. In addition, many disapprove of the Democrats’ response to illegal immigration.

“New Yorkers — including huge majorities of Democrats, Republicans, independents, upstaters and downstaters — overwhelmingly say that the recent influx of migrants to New York is a serious problem for the state,” poll spokesperson Steven Greenberg said in a statement to Politico.

Another poll showed that a sizable percentage of New Yorkers now say they would support the construction of a wall along the southern border. And, more than 40 percent of respondents said that they believe illegal immigrants “take more than they offer society.”