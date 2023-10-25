Here Are the Details About the Gaza Hospital Hamas Uses as Their Headquarters
Bowman Deserves a Felony, Not a Sweetheart Deal
Why You Need a Modern Combat Rifle and Time Is on Israel's Side
Here's Why the Incriminating New Video Evidence Against Jamaal Bowman Doesn't Matter
'Expanding the Ground Activity Tonight': IDF Pounds Hamas Targets to Prepare for Invasion
Biden DHS Failed to Notify Lawmakers of Border Threat Alert Spurred by Hamas...
Oversight Committee to Jamie Raskin: Apologize for 'Lying to the American People'
Biden Orders 'Lowest Possible Retaliation' Against Iranian Facilities for Attacks on U.S....
Key Inflation Gauge Brings More Bad Economic News
Harvard Announces Task Force to Protect Doxxed Anti-Israel Students
Democrat Rep Launches Primary Bid Against Biden
Sick: Look at What Pro-Hamas Cretins Have Started Doing to Posters of the...
Eventbrite Prohibits Riley Gaines' Event Promotions, Allows Pro-Hamas Listings
Here’s How One California City Responded to Hamas’ Attack on Israel
Jake Tapper's New Argument Against Lockdowns Is Rock Solid. There's Just One Problem.
Tipsheet

New Yorkers Are Leaving in Droves for This Red State, Report Shows

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  October 25, 2023 1:45 PM

Over 500,000 New Yorkers left for other states in 2022, according to a report from the New York Post.

Reportedly, the top destinations for the 545,498 residents who left the state include Florida, followed by New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Texas, and California. With 301,000 new residents moving to New York, the state suffered a net population loss of 244,000. 

Advertisement

About 91,000 people who left the state moved to Florida. About 75,000 moved to New  Jersey, 50,000 to Connecticut and 44,000 to Pennsylvania. Around 31,000 New Yorkers moved to California and 30,000 moved to Texas. For Texas, specifically, this was an increase of 67 percent from 2019. 

Other destinations New Yorkers moved to include North Carolina, Massachusetts, Virginia and Georgia. Less than 500 New Yorkers moved to Wyoming, Montana, Iowa, Mississippi and South Dakota. 

The Post noted that since 2012, the census bureau’s state-to-state migration figures show a steady decline of residents leaving New York each year, with departures “vastly outpacing” inbound moves. This has reportedly resulted in a net population loss of 1.9 million residents. 

In recent months, Townhall has covered how the majority of New Yorkers disapprove of how illegal immigrants who came through the southern border have been sent to the Big Apple. In addition, many disapprove of the Democrats’ response to illegal immigration.

Recommended

Oversight Committee to Jamie Raskin: Apologize for 'Lying to the American People' Spencer Brown
Advertisement

“New Yorkers — including huge majorities of Democrats, Republicans, independents, upstaters and downstaters — overwhelmingly say that the recent influx of migrants to New York is a serious problem for the state,” poll spokesperson Steven Greenberg said in a statement to Politico.

Another poll showed that a sizable percentage of New Yorkers now say they would support the construction of a wall along the southern border. And, more than 40 percent of respondents said that they believe illegal immigrants “take more than they offer society.”

Tags: WOKENESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oversight Committee to Jamie Raskin: Apologize for 'Lying to the American People' Spencer Brown
Sick: Look at What Pro-Hamas Cretins Have Started Doing to Posters of the Jewish Hostages Guy Benson
Here Are the Details About the Gaza Hospital Hamas Uses as Their Headquarters Katie Pavlich
Harvard Announces Task Force to Protect Doxxed Anti-Israel Students Rebecca Downs
Premodern Diversity vs. Civilizational Unity Victor Davis Hanson
Here's Why the Incriminating New Video Evidence Against Jamaal Bowman Doesn't Matter Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Oversight Committee to Jamie Raskin: Apologize for 'Lying to the American People' Spencer Brown
Advertisement