Elementary Substitute Teachers Cited for Prostitution After Undercover Sting

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  October 21, 2023 4:30 PM
Instagram/@ezra_mal

Two Tennessee elementary school substitute teachers were cited for prostitution after police completed an undercover sting, according to multiple reports. 

Reportedly, Ezra Fry, 22, and David Acevedo, 25, were cited in August when Chattanooga Police Narcotics and detectives went undercover in a prostitution sting. Both Fry and Acevedo are LGBTQ+ activists. 

According to local outlet WTVC, the police report states that an officer posing as “john” made contact with Fry “via an illicit prostitution website” to set up an encounter. Fry told the officer it would cost $150 (via WTVC):

The officer says Fry told him she typically would go to the client's address, but since the undercover officer was a new client, she recommended he go to her house on Orchard Knob Avenue because it was safer, "because my husband is here."

The officer arrived at the Orchard Knob home, where the report says Fry led him to a back bedroom and took his money. It was then the officer identified himself and he and other agents detained both Fry and Acevedo.

The report says officers found "a large amount of drug paraphernalia" in the home, as well as a .22 caliber revolver.

The police report stated that the couple "both made statements during and after the search to include both stating that 'they have to do this or they will starve.” In addition, the report detailed that “Both parties advised officers that they are Special Education teachers at Woodmore Elementary and Calvin Donaldson Elementary. During an encounter with an officer, Fry stated, ‘I don't care, everyone has seen my [private parts].’”

According to the New York Post, Fry uses “they/them” pronouns. Fry’s Instagram bio describes himself as “Rabid Queer, Gender Anarchist, College Dropout,” while Acevedo’s account, which is private, lists him as a “Trans, Disabled, Queer, Puerto Rican, ExEd Teacher.”

“I’m a non-binary person, and I keep my gender out of my job,” Fry reportedly told the Chattanooga Times this year.

Reportedly, officers issued misdemeanor citations to both Fry and Acevedo for unlawful drug paraphernalia, prostitution or promoting prostitution, unlawful possession of a firearm, and simple possession. 

