Biden Reminds Us That Talk Is Cheap
The Real Reason Hamas Just Released Two American Hostages
When You Tell a Jewish Person You'd Put Them in a Gas Chamber,...
The Liberal Media Had Another Epic Fail With Their Latest Gaza Interview
Patricia Heaton Is a One-Woman Wrecking Crew Against the Media's Pro-Hamas Narratives
Comer Provides Evidence of 'Direct Payment' to Joe Biden in Family Influence Scheme
Shocking Amount of Pandemic Fraud Went to Adversarial Nations
Hamas Leader Compared Israeli Policies to the 'Racist' Killing of George Floyd
Elon Musk Fires Back at the NYT for Reporting Fake News
Biden's Dispproval Rating Is at His Highest Yet in Poll
Democrat Rep. on Explicit 'Banned' School Library Books: Congress Is 'Not a School...
House GOP Conference Votes to Drop Jim Jordan As Speaker Nominee
Jim Jordan Continues to Lose Ground on Third Ballot
California ‘Assault Weapons’ Ban Is Unconstitutional, Judge Rules
Tipsheet

‘Transgender’ Fencer Wins Women’s World Title Over Biological Females

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  October 20, 2023 5:15 PM

This week, a biological male athlete who identifies as “transgender” secured “her” eighth world fencing title in a competition against female athletes. 

According to Outkick, the athlete, Liz Kocab, is a 6’1” biological male. Kocab defeated female athlete Marja-Liisa Someroja, who is from Finland. 

Advertisement

On X, formerly known as Twitter, women’s sports advocate Riley Gaines called Kocab an “entitled cheat.” 

As Townhall reported, Gaines was forced to compete and share a locker room with Will “Lia” Thomas, a male who believes he’s “transgender.” Thomas competed against female swimmers after competing on the men’s team for three consecutive years. At the NCAA championships, Thomas and Gaines, who attended the University of Kentucky, tied in a race, but Thomas was permitted to take home the trophy. Gaines left empty handed.

This month, Gaines slammed a Democrat state representative in Wisconsin who suggested that women who lose against male-bodied athletes need to “work harder” and that parents concerned about transgender infiltrating women’s sports were being “selfish.”

Recommended

The Real Reason Hamas Just Released Two American Hostages Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

Marshi Smith, co-founder of the Independent Council on Women’s Sports (ICONS), said “This man will retire as one of the greatest women’s fencers of all time because @FIE_fencing and @Olympics made female fencing a joke.”

Kocab reportedly said that he previously considered leaving the sport. 

“I wanted to support USA Fencing, I really did,” Kocab said. “Otherwise, I was actually thinking of stepping away. But the fact that it was in America, I thought that was important to support the USA. This is my way of saying thanks to USA Fencing.”

Tags: TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Real Reason Hamas Just Released Two American Hostages Katie Pavlich
When You Tell a Jewish Person You'd Put Them in a Gas Chamber, You're Going to Get Fired Matt Vespa
Patricia Heaton Is a One-Woman Wrecking Crew Against the Media's Pro-Hamas Narratives Matt Vespa
Comer Provides Evidence of 'Direct Payment' to Joe Biden in Family Influence Scheme Spencer Brown
Elon Musk Fires Back at the NYT for Reporting Fake News Sarah Arnold
Does Iran Realize Its Own Growing Danger? Victor Davis Hanson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Real Reason Hamas Just Released Two American Hostages Katie Pavlich
Advertisement