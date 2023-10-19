Pentagon: US Navy Intercepted Missiles Out of Yemen Potentially Headed to Israel

Biden's Press Shop Just Exposed U.S. Special Operators
Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  October 19, 2023 4:30 PM
Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Pat Ryder said that a U.S. Navy destroyer intercepted cruise missiles and drones from Yemen headed potentially for targets in Israel.

In the hearing, Ryder explained that the USS Carney encountered several missiles launched by Houthis in Yemen. The USS Carney fired its own missiles in response. 

“Information about these engagements is still being processed, and we cannot say for certain what these missiles and drones were targeting, but they were launched from Yemen heading north along the Red Sea, potentially towards targets in Israel. ” Ryder said in the hearing. He added that the response is a "demonstration" of the U.S.' defense achitecture in the Middle East "to protect our partners and interests" in the region.

He added that the interception occurred over water and that “no fighter jets” were involved.

 “These small-scale attacks are clearly concerning and dangerous,” he added. “Our focus is on deterring a broader regional conflict…right now, this conflict is contained between Israel and Hamas.” 

Israel and Hamas have been involved in an ongoing conflict since Oct. 7, when Hamas launched its attack against Israel. Thousands have died and many have been kidnapped and held hostage, including children. According to the Associated Press, Israel’s defense minister told troops to “be ready” to invade.

