‘Transgender’ 9-Year-Old Sues for Access to Irreversible Surgeries, Hormones

A 9-year-old “transgender boy” is suing the state of North Carolina for access to so-called “gender affirming” medical care, which includes irreversible, experimental hormone treatments, puberty blockers, and sex reassignment surgery.

According to WRAL, the child, who used the pseudonym “Victor Voe” reportedly “identifies as a boy,” is arguing that a new law in North Carolina that restricts transgender care is unconstitutional (via WRAL):

"Victor is transgender," the lawsuit says. "He knew from a very young age that his gender identity did not match his sex assigned at birth, and he generally lives as the boy he is in every aspect of life. However, with his puberty approaching, Victor will soon need medical care that is prohibited by the Health Care Ban." State leaders of the Department of Health and Human Services and the N.C. Medical Board were named as defendants in the lawsuit, since they're tasked with enforcing the new rules. Both declined to comment on the lawsuit, which was filed Wednesday in federal court. The law, which passed earlier this year as House Bill 808, bans medical treatments such as puberty blockers, surgery and other gender-affirming care for transgender people until they're at least 18 years old.

The bill passed this year with nearly all Republicans in favor of the legislation and nearly all Democrats opposed. North Carolina Democrat Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed the bill, but the veto was overridden by the state legislature.

"The whole point of this is to protect our most vulnerable population from these atrocities," state Rep. Ken Fontenot, a Republican, reportedly said.

According to the left-wing Human Rights Campaign, over 20 states have passed legislation banning so-called “gender-affirming” care for children. Townhall has covered how adults who transitioned when they were children have lived to regret it.

Chloe Cole, who is 19, got a double mastectomy at age 15 and came to regret her decision a year later. Last year, she announced she would sue the organizations and doctors who facilitated the irreversible “gender-affirming” surgeries and treatments she endured as a minor.

“My teenage life has been the culmination of excruciating pain, regret, and, most importantly, injustice,” Cole shared. “It is impossible for me to recoup what I have lost, but I will ensure no child will be harmed at the hands of these liars and mutilators. I am suing these monsters.”