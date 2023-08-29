KJP Gives Unsettling Answer on ISIS Smuggling People Into the Country
Tipsheet

Here's Why Liberals Are Suing Over the Ohio Abortion Amendment

Madeline Leesman
August 29, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Pro-abortion supporters in the Buckeye State have filed a lawsuit over the language being used in a ballot measure that will let voters decide whether to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution. 

A pro-abortion group called Ohioans for Reproductive Rights asked the Ohio Supreme Court to use the same language on the ballot that they used to collect signatures and circulate petitions for the proposed amendment, according to The Cincinnati Enquirer. Democrats' language lumps abortion in with other treatments, like birth control and fertility treatment and calls an developing unborn life a "fetus." Not to mention, Democrats use the term "pregnant patient" rather than "pregnant mother." Republicans on the Ohio ballot board reportedly said that their wording, which is accurate and emphasizes what happens in an abortion, is fair (via the Enquirer):

– Republicans emphasize "abortion" in their language, listing it seven times compared to three references in the abortion rights advocates' summary.

– The amendment's summary references several reproductive rights, including access to contraception, fertility treatment, miscarriage care and continuing a pregnancy. Republicans' language singles out abortion and groups the rest together as "reproductive medical treatment."

– The amendment's summary uses the term "pregnant patient" and Republicans use "pregnant woman."

– Republicans use "unborn child" while the amendment uses "fetus.”

– Republicans' language says the "citizens of the state of Ohio" can prohibit an abortion under certain circumstances. The amendment says the "state of Ohio," a reference to lawmakers, prosecutors or other state officials.

“Issue 1 was clearly written to protect Ohioans’ right to make our own personal health care decisions about contraception, pregnancy and abortion, free from government interference," Ohioans United for Reproductive Rights spokesperson Lauren Blauvelt told the outlet. "The summary that was adopted by the Ballot Board is intentionally misleading and fails to meet the standards required by Ohio law."

Pro-life supporters said that they believe the state Supreme Court will toss out the lawsuit. 

"The ballot board got it right with a scientifically accurate depiction of the abortion industry’s ballot language," Ohio Right to Life President Mike Gonidakis said. "Planned Parenthood is obviously worried that Ohioans are realizing that the language is dangerous and a bridge too far for even pro-choice women."

Early voting on the measure begins Oct. 11. If passed, the radical abortion amendment will prohibit virtually any restrictions on abortion and other procedures, such as sex-change surgeries, which Townhall previously reported.

Pro-life organizations like Protect Women Ohio are working to stop the amendment.

“This extreme anti-life, anti-parent amendment from the ACLU provides no protections for the preborn through all nine months of pregnancy and attacks a parent's right even to know if their child is seeking an abortion or gender surgery,” Peter Range, the chief executive of Ohio Right to Life, said in a statement.

