We Now Know Why Joe Biden Called an Early Lid on Monday
Inside the Kibbutz Where Hamas Barbarians Butchered Israeli Babies in Their Cribs
Rashida Tlaib's Flag Choices Outside Her Office Following Hamas' Terror Attack Are...Inter...
As Israel Prepares Major Ground Operation, Airstrikes Kill Two Senior Hamas Officials
We Might Have Identified One of the Murderers of a German-Israeli Woman Featured...
Finish Them, Israel
What Hamas Did Inside This Kibbutz Was Beyond Evil
'Bombshell' House Judiciary Report Details Shocking State of Immigration Enforcement Under...
Dozens of House Republicans Call for Changes to Rule That Ousted McCarthy
After Pressure From a US Senator, China Changes Its Statement on Israel
Silent for Days, These Former Presidents Issued a Statement Almost Exactly an Hour...
American Blood Has Been Made Cheap
Bigot: Rashida Tlaib Again Reveals Her Appalling True Colors
Angry, Frustrated, and Scared: A Perspective of Life in Israel at War
Tipsheet

RFK Jr.'s Siblings Say It's 'Dangerous' He's Running As an Independent

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  October 10, 2023 11:15 AM
AP Photo/Cliff Owen

On Monday, several members of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s family came out against his decision to run as an Independent in the 2024 presidential election against President Joe Biden, calling it “dangerous to our country.” 

Advertisement

“The decision of our brother Bobby to run as a third party candidate against Joe Biden is dangerous to our country,” a joint statement from four of Kennedy’s siblings claimed. “Bobby might share the same name as our father, but he does not share the same values, vision or judgment.” 

“We denounce his candidacy and believe it to be perilous for our country,” they added.

As Townhall previously reported, RFK Jr. decided not to run as a Democratic candidate against Biden in 2024. 

"Bobby feels that the DNC is changing the rules to exclude his candidacy, so an independent run is the only way to go," a Kennedy campaign insider reportedly told Mediaite.

Recommended

Former CIA Director’s Post Still Wonders About Sen. Tuberville Being Removed From 'the Human Race' Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

Before that, Kennedy said in an interview with Theo Von that he would look at running outside the party depending on if the Democratic National Committee gave him a fair shot at winning the nomination. 

“I’m hoping that they’ll open up the process and let me run,” he said, noting that his campaign conducted polling on his chances if President Biden steps down.  “We have a pretty clear path to the nomination, my numbers are better than any other Democrats including the vice president, Kamala Harris.” 

“If he stays in and they give me a fair fight I think I can beat him [Biden],” he added.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Former CIA Director’s Post Still Wonders About Sen. Tuberville Being Removed From 'the Human Race' Rebecca Downs
We Now Know Why Joe Biden Called an Early Lid on Monday Katie Pavlich
Inside the Kibbutz Where Hamas Barbarians Butchered Israeli Babies in Their Cribs Spencer Brown
Bigot: Rashida Tlaib Again Reveals Her Appalling True Colors Guy Benson
Rashida Tlaib's Flag Choices Outside Her Office Following Hamas' Terror Attack Are...Interesting Matt Vespa
What Hamas Did Inside This Kibbutz Was Beyond Evil Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Former CIA Director’s Post Still Wonders About Sen. Tuberville Being Removed From 'the Human Race' Rebecca Downs
Advertisement