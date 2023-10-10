RFK Jr.'s Siblings Say It's 'Dangerous' He's Running As an Independent

On Monday, several members of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s family came out against his decision to run as an Independent in the 2024 presidential election against President Joe Biden, calling it “dangerous to our country.”

“The decision of our brother Bobby to run as a third party candidate against Joe Biden is dangerous to our country,” a joint statement from four of Kennedy’s siblings claimed. “Bobby might share the same name as our father, but he does not share the same values, vision or judgment.”

“We denounce his candidacy and believe it to be perilous for our country,” they added.

Bobby might share the same name as our father, but he does not share the same values, vision or judgment. Today's announcement is deeply saddening for us. We denounce his candidacy and believe it to be perilous for our country. @roryekennedy @joekennedy @KKT_Kennedy pic.twitter.com/WJfGwSxN1z — Kerry Kennedy (@KerryKennedyRFK) October 9, 2023

As Townhall previously reported, RFK Jr. decided not to run as a Democratic candidate against Biden in 2024.

"Bobby feels that the DNC is changing the rules to exclude his candidacy, so an independent run is the only way to go," a Kennedy campaign insider reportedly told Mediaite.

Before that, Kennedy said in an interview with Theo Von that he would look at running outside the party depending on if the Democratic National Committee gave him a fair shot at winning the nomination.

“I’m hoping that they’ll open up the process and let me run,” he said, noting that his campaign conducted polling on his chances if President Biden steps down. “We have a pretty clear path to the nomination, my numbers are better than any other Democrats including the vice president, Kamala Harris.”

“If he stays in and they give me a fair fight I think I can beat him [Biden],” he added.