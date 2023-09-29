RFK Jr. Reportedly Plans to Run As An Independent Candidate

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will reportedly run as an Independent candidate in 2024.

According to close sources, RFK Jr. will announce his party switch on October 9 in Pennsylvania after expressing frustration with the Democratic Party.

"Bobby feels that the DNC is changing the rules to exclude his candidacy, so an independent run is the only way to go," a Kennedy campaign insider told Mediaite.

Kennedy's campaign is allegedly planning on launching "attack ads" against the Democratic National Committee so that he could "pave the way" for his announcement in Philadelphia about running as an independent.

The 2024 hopeful has been increasingly critical toward the Democratic Party, blasting them for their Marxist, authoritarian COVID mandates and their decision not to hold primary debates ahead of the 2024 presidential election. He has often been attacked for being an "anti-vaxxer and conspiracy theorist" who doesn't need to depend on President Joe Biden to keep his campaign relevant.

Kennedy has also received criticism from the Left for his moderate attitude that goes against what the Democratic Party preaches.

In July, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) labeled Kennedy's campaign as a "false flag operation" that "peddles anti-semitic tropes and baseless xenophobic conspiracy theories, which together are directed at the Jewish community and the Chinese-American community."

Jeffries claimed Kennedy and his "Right-wing political operatives" had one agenda: to take down Biden.

It didn't help that former President Trump praised the candidate, calling him a common-sense guy.

Right-leaning outlets have repeatedly rushed to get Kennedy on their shows because he criticizes Biden and several Democratic policies. Although he is not a Republican, he is helping conservatives spin the narrative so the Right can focus on the issues most appealing to Republican voters.

A recent poll asked New Hampshire Democrats to describe Kennedy in one word. The top responses were "crazy," "dangerous," "insane," "conspiracy," and "unknown."