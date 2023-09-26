Here's Why Democrats in New Jersey Are Changing Their Tune on Illegal Immigration

Democratic lawmakers in New Jersey are reportedly pushing back against some “sanctuary” efforts for illegal immigrants as the Biden administration begins to eye Atlantic City International Airport as a location to house them.

According to a report from Politico, Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy suggested late last month that the state does not have the resources to handle an influx of illegal immigrants living in New York City.

“I don’t see any scenario where we’re going to be able to take in a program in Atlantic City or, frankly, elsewhere in the state,” Murphy reportedly said.

“A disruptive incursion of this type would negatively impact our region and residents,” three Democratic legislature candidates – Atlantic County Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick, Alphonso Harrell and Lisa Bender – said in a joint statement, according to the New Jersey Globe.

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr., a Democrat, said during a press conference that his city has been a “perennial dumping ground.”

Politico noted that the issue of illegal immigration could cost Democrats in the state in the upcoming election (via Politico):

Just the specter of housing large numbers of migrants from New York City threatens to nationalize an election in a deep blue state where Biden’s approval rating is underwater and its senior U.S. senator, Democrat Bob Menendez, is under pressure to resign after federal authorities indicted him Friday on bribery charges. “The issue of migrants, an out-of-control border and the problems that are now emanating from sanctuary city policies are now inexorably tied to Democrats,” said Chris Russell, a Republican consultant in several South Jersey legislative races. He said GOP campaign ads will feature the migrant issue. “This is a Democrat problem that they have, and they own it lock stock and barrel.”

A report last month from the outlet claimed that both Republicans and Democrats in Atlantic County have vowed to push back against efforts to send illegal immigrants there.

“All I can say is that I will do my best to prevent this from happening,” Republican Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson told the outlet. “We can’t afford it. We’re a poor county. We’re one of the poorest counties in New Jersey. It’s not a burden I can put on our taxpayers.”

“We’ve always been a nation of immigrants, but that doesn’t mean it can be the Wild West,” Murphy added.