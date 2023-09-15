LGBTQ+ Organization Calls for Investigation Over Gynecologist Who Refused to See a 'Trans Woman'

An pro-LGBTQ+ organization has called for an investigation over a French doctor who made headlines for reportedly refusing to see male patients who believe they are women, stating: “I only treat real women.”

Advertisement

According to a report from Euronews, French gynecologist Victor Acharian refused to treat a 26-year-old “transgender” patient who came in for an appointment “accompanied by her boyfriend.” After waiting for some time, Acharian’s secretary told the patient that the doctor would not see him.

"I told her that I'm not competent, but I can guide you. I can refer you to services that can take better care of you. But after I said that, things went south," Acharian told Euronews. "I thought I was being honest when I said it wasn't my speciality. I don't know how to treat them [transgenders] and I don't mind being called ignorant.”

Reportedly, the patient shouted: “You’re transphobic!” when he left the consulting room and berated Acharian’s secretary.

When the patient’s boyfriend left a review on Google about the experience, Acharian reportedly responded to the message claiming that he treated “real women” and said he has "no skills to treat men, even if they have shaved their beards and come to tell my secretary that they have become women.”

“My gynecological examination table is not suitable for examining men,” he emphasized in his reponse.

According to the report, the doctor asked the transgender person “to take it upon herself to tell other transgender people that they were not welcome in his clinic.”

Acharian told Euronews that the man was the first transgender patient he’s even seen at his practice, and even if a person has undergone so-called “sex reassignment surgery,” that “just because it’s a cavity doesn’t mean it’s a classic vagina.”

After the incident, an LGBTQ+ rights organization n France called “SOS Homophobie” called for its Minister of Equality to have the doctor investigated, according to Reduxx:

In their X post on Acharian, SOS Homophobie wrote: “We denounce the transphobes and discriminatory remarks of gynecologist Victor Acharian in Pau. Transphobia is a reality with serious consequences, particularly in access to health. It affects the entire territory.” The organization also tagged Bérangère Couillard, France’s Minister of Equality between Women and Men and the Fight against Discrimination, in an apparent effort to have Acharian investigated. SOS Homophobie‘s post has been met with widespread mockery on social media, with many female users coming to Acharian’s defense. “Gynecologists are for women and women, without exception, have at least two XX chromosomes,” journalist Hala Oukili wrote. “When I need new glasses, I make an appointment with a dermatologist,” another joked.

Advertisement

Reduxx noted that in 2021, Acharian told a Google reviewer that he does not treat “trans women.” This came after the reviewer, who is a political activist, left a 1-star review for Acharian’s practice.

In response, Acharian said: “Dear Sir. I do not know you. You cannot know me, since I am a gynecologist, and I only treat women. As for your political militancy, that does not concern me.”