Tudor Dixon Claims Trump Advised Her to Change Her Messaging on Abortion

Former Michigan gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon said this week that former President Donald Trump, who is running for reelection in 2024, advised her to “talk differently about abortion” in her race.

Dixon made the revelation in the latest episode of her podcast released Wednesday, where she interviewed the former president.

“You came to me and you said, ‘You got to talk differently about abortion.’ And we could not pivot, we could not pivot in time,” Dixon said. Trump had endorsed Dixon in the race against Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

“I hope that you are able to navigate that issue in ‘24 and that we can win those women back, because they are already putting out attack ads, and it is not a fair issue for them to attack on,” Dixon reportedly added.

As Townhall covered, abortion became a pivotal issue in Michigan’s gubernatorial race last year. A ballot measure spearheaded by leftists aimed to enshrine the procedure in the state’s constitution.

According to multiple reports, Dixon received backlash from voters for not supporting exceptions for rape and incest, stating “a life is a life.” The only exception she noted was in cases where the mother’s life is in danger.

Politico noted that Dixon has since said that her stance on abortion was one of the reasons she lost the election last year.

“In my own election, the big issue was abortion. Abortion is still out there. We have already seen Joe Biden put an attack ad out just after the debate on abortion once again,” Dixon said in an interview with Fox News. “I had $50 million in attack ads against me on abortion. So we have got to get that message correct, and we have got to be able to speak to suburban women.”

This month, Townhall covered how Republican 2024 presidential candidates butted heads on the issue of abortion during the first GOP debate. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and former Vice President Mike Pence, specifically, argued over the issue.

During the debate, Haley called “consensus” on the issue of abortion and said that the Senate will never have enough votes to pass a strict ban on the procedure.

“Can't we all agree that we should ban late-term abortions?" she stated. "Can't we all agree that we should encourage adoptions? Can't we all agree that doctors and nurses who don't believe in abortion shouldn't have to perform them? Can't we all agree that contraception should be available? And, can't we all agree that we are not going to put a woman in jail or give her the death penalty if she gets an abortion?”

HALEY: "Can't we all agree that we are not gonna put a woman in jail or give her the death penalty if she gets an abortion?"

Pence fired back that “consensus is not leadership.”

"To be honest with you, Nikki, you're my friend, but consensus is the opposite of leadership," Pence said. "They didn't just send it to the states only. It's not a states-only issue, it's a moral issue."

Heated exchange here between Mike Pence and Nikki Haley on abortion as Pence challenges her: "To be honest with you Nikki, you're my friend, but consensus is the opposite of leadership."




