Tipsheet

Chicago Democrat Introduces Ordinance to Threaten Deportation to Deter Illegal Immigrant Crime

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  August 30, 2023 3:15 PM
Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

This week, a Democratic lawmaker in Chicago announced that he will propose an ordinance that the city begin to use the threat of deportation as a deterrent for crimes committed by illegal immigrants, according to a report from CBS Chicago.

Chicago Ald. Ray Lopez, a Democrat, explained to CBS that then-Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) refused to turn illegal immigrants who commit crimes over to federal authorities. This started when the city began welcoming swarms of illegal immigrants. Since then, crimes committed by illegal immigrants have been on the rise, specifically in areas where there are shelters for illegal immigrants.

"I think we need to send the message loud and clear that there are certain things that are unacceptable in our society," Lopez said.

“I think that if we have the looming threat of deportation for anyone who engages in gangs, drugs, prostitution, or anything else more egregious, hopefully that will deter some of the bad behavior we’re seeing,” he added.


“We can still be welcoming, but we can welcome with parameters,” Lopez continued. Nineteen other aldermen reportedly support his measure.

Lopez explained that if an illegal immigrant commits a crime, they will be arrested and charged. This, however, is not enough. 

“I don’t think that’s enough because I think, you're still here. You’re still allowed to stay here,” he said. Lopez needs six more supporters to get his ordinance passed. 

Earlier this month, Fox 32 Chicago reported that Lopez slammed President Joe Biden’s handling of the border crisis.

"Quit talking about Bidenomics. Quit talking about all the great things you supposedly did for this state because I’m looking at 12,000 mouths to feed in my city alone that they have completely forgotten about!" Lopez told the outlet.

Townhall previously reported how Lightfoot boasted that Chicago is a “sanctuary city” for illegal immigrants. However, she soon began busing migrants outside the city limits. Some were sent to the village of Burr Ridge. And, the mayor claimed that they were not given notice ahead of time. 

"I am concerned neither the village administrator nor I were told about this," Burr Ridge Mayor Gary Grasso told WGN. “We want to know: Why Burr Ridge?"

