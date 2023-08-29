Controversial Canadian Teacher With ‘Z-Size’ Prosthetic Breasts Headed Back to School

Kayla Lemieux, the controversial Canadian teacher who made international headlines for wearing “z-size” prosthetic breasts to school, will head back to the classroom this fall, according to the Toronto Sun.

Reportedly, Lemieux will teach at Nora Frances Henderson Secondary School in Hamilton, Ontario. In a memo obtained by the Sun, Principal Tom Fischer said: “We are writing to you today because we anticipate the school your child is attending this year, Nora Frances Henderson, may receive some level of public attention, and we want to communicate what this means for you, your children and our school.”

In the memo, Fischer explained that certain safety precautions would be put in place, including “having students enter and exit the building using assigned doors at entry and dismissal” and “locking exterior doors during school hours, only using the front main doors during school hours.”

Additionally, he stated that the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board has “an obligation to uphold individual rights and treat everyone with dignity and respect” and “should the school be subject to any disruptions or protests; we are committed to communicating with you as openly and as frequently as possible to ensure student safety – and to share any operational plans.”

While the memo did not name Lemieux directly, Fischer told parents that the school would be welcoming “an experienced educator” who was “recently the subject of public attention, pertaining to their gender expression, while teaching at a school in a different community.”

Canadian transgender teacher who was suspended for having prosthetic Z Cup breasts gets new job teaching at Ontario secondary school- despite protests from parents.



Kayla Lemieux previously claimed his breasts were ‘natural’ despite being photographed multiple times dressed as… pic.twitter.com/eTMPq2MwAy — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) August 28, 2023

Townhall covered how Lemieux previously taught at Oakville Trafalgar High, where images of him wearing the prosthetic breasts at school emerged online. In March, it was revealed that he was placed on leave after photos showed that he did not wear his wig and fake breasts outside of school.

Trans teacher with Z-size prosthetic breasts dresses as man outside of school, neighbor says https://t.co/9QmrUkjVNP pic.twitter.com/xLAlkCeCeP — New York Post (@nypost) February 17, 2023

In an interview with the New York Post earlier this year, Lemieux claimed: “I’m not wearing prosthetic breasts. These are real.”

It is unclear if Lemieux was fired from Oakville Trafalgar or if he decided to leave.

“The problem’s just moved somewhere else,” Celina Close, a parent of Oakville Trafalgar high, told the Post. “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing and expecting a different result."

“They’re telling parents they’re taking safety precautions for the kids but won’t say anything about what the justification is for Lemieux to be back in the classroom, which is the root cause of the problem," Close continued. “The parents at Nora Frances Henderson should be concerned about their children’s safety."

“I know from experience the school environment turns into a circus with Lemieux on site," Close concluded. "The parents at Nora Frances Henderson can expect the same circus. I feel bad for those families and kids."