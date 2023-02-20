New Photos of Transgender Teacher With ‘Z-Size’ Prosthetic Breasts Raises More Questions

A Canadian teacher who made headlines for wearing ginormous prosthetic breasts to school does not wear them outside of school, according to one of his neighbors.

According to the New York Post, “transgender” teacher Kayla Lemieux wears the prosthetic breasts “extremely infrequently” and “puts the breasts on to teach, occasionally when he goes for a walk or when the cops visit,” one of his neighbors said.

Trans teacher with Z-size prosthetic breasts dresses as man outside of school, neighbor says https://t.co/9QmrUkjVNP pic.twitter.com/xLAlkCeCeP — New York Post (@nypost) February 17, 2023

The Post noted that last week, Lemieux left his job at school wearing fake breasts, a blond wig and big glasses. Shortly after, he went shopping at a department store and a pet supplies store before going home. He reemerged half an hour later “dressed as a man."

“Lemieux then spent the afternoon in public wearing men’s sweatpants, trainers, a gray T-shirt and a navy puffer vest without breasts, makeup, glasses or wig,” the report said.

Lemieux’s neighbor, who did not want their name published, told the outlet that they first saw Lemieux “parading” the prosthetic breasts last May.

“He put the whole outfit on and just walked up and down Guelph Line – no bags, just walking,” the neighbor said. “Everyone slows down because you can’t believe what they’re seeing.”

But, the neighbor clarified that they’ve seen Lemieux leave their apartment complex dressed as a man more than as a woman.

On Saturday, Lemieux denied the nieghbor's claims and told the Post in an exclusive interview that the fake breasts are real.

“I’m not wearing prosthetic breasts. These are real,” Lemieux said, and claimed that he’s “not a transgendered person” but is “intersex.”

Lemieux also denied that the man seen in the photos without the prosthetic breasts, wig and classes from the past week were of him.

“This is who I am. This is how I look. You’ve been talking to people in my building but what they’re telling you is harsh and untrue. I am always going out looking the way I am,” he said.

“My whole life, I’ve been identifying as male. I’ve been looking like a male. When I decided to embrace this other side of me around age 39, this presented itself,” he added.

Townhall reported last month that the school board demanded a new “professional” dress code for teachers following the uproar caused by Lemieux.

“I don’t think there’s any problems with how I have dressed. It’s the personal opinion of other people. I don’t think I have dressed unprofessionally,” Lemieux said in the interview with the Post.

As Townhall covered, photos Lemieux teaching at Oakville Trafalgar High School went viral last fall. As the backlash began, the school district came out and defended the biological male teacher's choice of donning prosthetic breasts to class.

“We are aware of discussion on social media and in the media regarding Oakville Trafalgar High School. We would like to take this opportunity to reiterate to our community that we are committed to establishing and maintaining a safe, caring, inclusive, equitable environment for all students and staff,” an email to the school community said.

“Oakville Trafalgar High School recognizes the rights of students, staff, parents/guardians, and community members to equitable treatment without discrimination based upon gender identity and gender expression,” it continued.

After dozens of images of the teacher circulated the internet, students were banned from photographing him, Townhall also covered. The school district issued a statement claiming that “gender identity and gender expression are protected grounds under the Ontario Human Rights Code.”