Did You Catch the Latest 'Object' News Biden Tried to Bury Over the...
Yes, Americans Are Paying for Pensions in Ukraine
Priorities: Critics Call Out Biden for Choosing Ukraine Over Ohio
James O'Keefe Responds After Being 'Removed' by Project Veritas Board
'Primetime': Patricia Heaton Smacks Down Don Lemon's Claim About Women Over 50
Here's Who Just Got 41,000 Hours of J6 Footage From Speaker McCarthy
Schlichter: The Hogan Sandwich
Here's the Latest Thing Democrats Want to Ban in the Name of Going...
Norfolk Southern's CEO Breaks Silence on Ohio Derailment
Eric Adams Tries Taking a Potshot at DeSantis Visiting NYC — It Backfires
Here's What Secretary Mayorkas Is Willing to Do for Poland's Border
Liberal Filmmaker Slams ‘Gender-Affirming’ Care After Son Came Out as Transgender
Santa Fe DA Drops Firearm Enhancement Charge Against Alec Baldwin in ‘Rust’ Shooting
A ‘Large White Balloon’ Was Reportedly Spotted Northeast of Hawaii
Tipsheet

New Photos of Transgender Teacher With ‘Z-Size’ Prosthetic Breasts Raises More Questions

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  February 20, 2023 12:30 PM
Twitter/RamboJohnJ22

A Canadian teacher who made headlines for wearing ginormous prosthetic breasts to school does not wear them outside of school, according to one of his neighbors. 

According to the New York Post, “transgender” teacher Kayla Lemieux wears the prosthetic breasts “extremely infrequently” and “puts the breasts on to teach, occasionally when he goes for a walk or when the cops visit,” one of his neighbors said. 

The Post noted that last week, Lemieux left his job at school wearing fake breasts, a blond wig and big glasses. Shortly after, he went shopping at a department store and a pet supplies store before going home. He reemerged half an hour later “dressed as a man." 

“Lemieux then spent the afternoon in public wearing men’s sweatpants, trainers, a gray T-shirt and a navy puffer vest without breasts, makeup, glasses or wig,” the report said.

Lemieux’s neighbor, who did not want their name published, told the outlet that they first saw Lemieux “parading” the prosthetic breasts last May.

“He put the whole outfit on and just walked up and down Guelph Line – no bags, just walking,” the neighbor said. “Everyone slows down because you can’t believe what they’re seeing.”

But, the neighbor clarified that they’ve seen Lemieux leave their apartment complex dressed as a man more than as a woman.

Recommended

James O'Keefe Responds After Being 'Removed' by Project Veritas Board Spencer Brown

On Saturday, Lemieux denied the nieghbor's claims and told the Post in an exclusive interview that the fake breasts are real. 

“I’m not wearing prosthetic breasts. These are real,” Lemieux said, and claimed that he’s “not a transgendered person” but is “intersex.” 

Lemieux also denied that the man seen in the photos without the prosthetic breasts, wig and classes from the past week were of him.

“This is who I am. This is how I look. You’ve been talking to people in my building but what they’re telling you is harsh and untrue. I am always going out looking the way I am,” he said.

“My whole life, I’ve been identifying as male. I’ve been looking like a male. When I decided to embrace this other side of me around age 39, this presented itself,” he added.

Townhall reported last month that the school board demanded a new “professional” dress code for teachers following the uproar caused by Lemieux. 

“I don’t think there’s any problems with how I have dressed. It’s the personal opinion of other people. I don’t think I have dressed unprofessionally,” Lemieux said in the interview with the Post.

As Townhall covered, photos Lemieux teaching at Oakville Trafalgar High School went viral last fall. As the backlash began, the school district came out and defended the biological male teacher's choice of donning prosthetic breasts to class. 

“We are aware of discussion on social media and in the media regarding Oakville Trafalgar High School. We would like to take this opportunity to reiterate to our community that we are committed to establishing and maintaining a safe, caring, inclusive, equitable environment for all students and staff,” an email to the school community said. 

“Oakville Trafalgar High School recognizes the rights of students, staff, parents/guardians, and community members to equitable treatment without discrimination based upon gender identity and gender expression,” it continued. 

After dozens of images of the teacher circulated the internet, students were banned from photographing him, Townhall also covered. The school district issued a statement claiming that “gender identity and gender expression are protected grounds under the Ontario Human Rights Code.”

Tags: LEFTISM WOKENESS WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

James O'Keefe Responds After Being 'Removed' by Project Veritas Board Spencer Brown
Here's Who Just Got 41,000 Hours of J6 Footage From Speaker McCarthy Spencer Brown
No More Mr. Nice Con Kurt Schlichter
Did You Catch the Latest 'Object' News Biden Tried to Bury Over the Weekend? Katie Pavlich
Trump Doesn't Get It — DeSantis Does Arthur Schaper
Liberal Filmmaker Slams ‘Gender-Affirming’ Care After Son Came Out as Transgender Madeline Leesman
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
James O'Keefe Responds After Being 'Removed' by Project Veritas Board Spencer Brown