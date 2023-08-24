Bad News Might Be Coming for That Controversial 'Trans' Powerlifter

A biological male powerlifter who identifies as a woman may be banned from competing against females going forward under a new policy change. This comes shortly after the athlete came in first place in a competition against women.

According to Daily Mail, the International Powerlifting Federation (IPF) issued the Canadian Powerlifting Union (CPU) with an ultimatum this week that states that competitors must prove their “gender identity” with a government-issued ID and disclose their testosterone levels.

As Townhall covered, Anne Andres, 40, who is “transgender,” won a women’s competition in Canada. Andres’ total weight lifted in squat, bench, and deadlift resulted in a final score of 597.5 kilograms, over 200 kilograms more than the runner-up, SuJan Gill, who finished at 387.5 kilograms.

Anne Andres, a male who identifies as a woman, won first place in a Canadian women’s powerlifting championship yesterday. pic.twitter.com/7BtEGyjB2J — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 14, 2023

In a video shared by Riley Gaines, the former NCAA swimmer who competed against Will “Lia” Thomas, Andres can be seen saying that women’s bench in competitions is “so bad.”

“Why is women’s bench so bad? I mean, not compared to me. We all know that I’m a tranny freak so that doesn’t count,” he said. “I mean, standard bench in powerlifting competition for women. I literally don’t understand why it’s so bad.”

This male just set a new powerlifting Canadian national record as well as an unofficial world record for the category he competed in...shocker... https://t.co/XGQijGDNv2 — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) August 14, 2023

“Women’s bench might be bad to you, because you are a male who has gone through male puberty with a male amount of testosterone,” Gaines said in a reaction video. “Andres’ record is a mediocre lift by a mediocre male powerlifter because the Canadian powerlifting union is discriminating against female athletes.”

Several governing bodies, including FINA, which governs swimming, have come forward with policies in recent years to maintain fairness and integrity in women's sports.

"It's bodies that are playing sports, not identities. I don't care about everything else but when it comes down to sports, it's about bodies and biology and science, and strength, especially with powerlifting,' female powerlifter April Hutchinson told Daily Mail.