Biden's DOJ Goes After Elon Musk's SpaceX With New Lawsuit
Jim Jordan Calls Out Georgia DA for Fundraising Off of Trump Indictment
The Biden Impeachment Proceedings Could Be Coming...and We Can Thank Merrick Garland
Duke Energy Slammed Over Reason for Raising Customers' Bills
Did You Recognize This Line Used by Vivek Ramaswamy During the First Debate?
Here's an Update on the Good Guy With a Gun Who Shot Robber...
One DeSantis Line Really Landed With the Audience at Last Night's Debate
GOP Rep Destroys Nikki Haley's Attack on Republican Spending With One Tweet
Jesse Watters: Here's What the Media Don't Want You to Know About...
Free Speech Suffers Massive Blow in Canada With This Ruling in Jordan Peterson...
The One GOP Candidate That Got Praise From Trump During Debate
Top 5 Moments of the First GOP Debate
Who Won the Debate Last Night?
‘Consensus Is Not Leadership’: Pence and Haley Butt Heads Over Abortion
Tipsheet

Bad News Might Be Coming for That Controversial 'Trans' Powerlifter

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  August 24, 2023 12:45 PM
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

A biological male powerlifter who identifies as a woman may be banned from competing against females going forward under a new policy change. This comes shortly after the athlete came in first place in a competition against women.

According to Daily Mail, the International Powerlifting Federation (IPF) issued the Canadian Powerlifting Union (CPU) with an ultimatum this week that states that competitors must prove their “gender identity” with a government-issued ID and disclose their testosterone levels. 

As Townhall covered, Anne Andres, 40, who is “transgender,” won a women’s competition in Canada. Andres’ total weight lifted in squat, bench, and deadlift resulted in a final score of 597.5 kilograms, over 200 kilograms more than the runner-up, SuJan Gill, who finished at 387.5 kilograms.

In a video shared by Riley Gaines, the former NCAA swimmer who competed against Will “Lia” Thomas, Andres can be seen saying that women’s bench in competitions is “so bad.” 

“Why is women’s bench so bad? I mean, not compared to me. We all know that I’m a tranny freak so that doesn’t count,” he said. “I mean, standard bench in powerlifting competition for women. I literally don’t understand why it’s so bad.”

Recommended

Jesse Watters: Here's What the Media Don't Want You to Know About Rising COVID Numbers Leah Barkoukis

“Women’s bench might be bad to you, because you are a male who has gone through male puberty with a male amount of testosterone,” Gaines said in a reaction video. “Andres’ record is a mediocre lift by a mediocre male powerlifter because the Canadian powerlifting union is discriminating against female athletes.”

Several governing bodies, including FINA, which governs swimming, have come forward with policies in recent years to maintain fairness and integrity in women's sports. 

"It's bodies that are playing sports, not identities. I don't care about everything else but when it comes down to sports, it's about bodies and biology and science, and strength, especially with powerlifting,' female powerlifter April Hutchinson told Daily Mail.

Tags: TRANSGENDER SPORTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jesse Watters: Here's What the Media Don't Want You to Know About Rising COVID Numbers Leah Barkoukis
Don’t Impeach Biden … Not Just Yet Kurt Schlichter
Duke Energy Slammed Over Reason for Raising Customers' Bills Spencer Brown
WATCH: Tucker Carlson's Interview With Donald Trump Spencer Brown
Here's an Update on the Good Guy With a Gun Who Shot Robber While Holding a Six-Pack Julio Rosas
Donald Trump’s Interview With Tucker Carlson Got a Jaw-Dropping Number of Views Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Jesse Watters: Here's What the Media Don't Want You to Know About Rising COVID Numbers Leah Barkoukis