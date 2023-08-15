‘Transgender’ Male Sets Women’s Powerlifting Record

This week, a biological male who identifies as “transgender” set a new powerlifting record in Canada in the women’s category.

Anne Andres, 40, was competing at the Canadian Powerlifting Union’s 2023 Western Canadian Championship on Sunday. He competed in the Female Masters Unequipped category.

According to Fox News, Andres total weight lifted in squat, bench, and deadlift resulted in a final score of 597.5 kilograms, over 200 kilograms more than the runner-up, SuJan Gill, who finished at 387.5 kilograms.

Feminist publication Reduxx pointed out that Andres previously “mocked” female athletes before competing against them.

In a video shared by Riley Gaines, the former NCAA swimmer who competed against Will “Lia” Thomas, Andres can be seen saying that women’s bench in competitions is “so bad.”

“Why is women’s bench so bad? I mean, not compared to me. We all know that I’m a tranny freak so that doesn’t count,” he said. “I mean, standard bench in powerlifting competition for women. I literally don’t understand why it’s so bad.”

In a follow-up video, Gaines slammed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s policies that allow people who believe they are “transgender” to participate in sports that align with their “gender identity” instead of their biological sex.

“There is a new Canadian national record holder in women’s powerlifting. The only problem is, it wasn’t set by a woman,” Gaines said. “Not only is this a Canadian national records, sources say this is an unofficial world record for the class that Andres competed in.”

“Women’s bench might be bad to you, because you are a male who has gone through male puberty with a male amount of testosterone,” Gaines added. “Andres’ record is a mediocre lift by a mediocre male powerlifter because the Canadian powerlifting union is discriminating against female athletes.”

April Hutchinson, a competitive female powerlifter, said in an interview on Talk TV that there were athletes who dropped out of the competition when they learned that Andres was competing.

“He just turned 40, so he is a 40-year-old, 6 foot 2, 150 lb man. It’s been very disheartening,” Hutchinson explained. “That national record that he broke, athletes have been chasing that for years. We’re talking top athletes…it just goes to show the physiological advantages that a a male has over a female.”

"A lot of women yesterday dropped out of the competition because they knew that Anne [Andres] would be lifting,” she added. “They dropped. They quit. They wrote to the federation. And the federation basically did nothing about it.”

