American Medical Association Suggests Taxpayers Should Fund Uterus Transplants

The American Medical Association reportedly suggested that taxpayers should foot the bill for “trans women” who want a “uterus transplant,” which could cost up to $300,000.

According to Daily Mail, in the AMA Journal of Ethics issue, the organization included a piece titled “Patient-Centered Transgender Surgical Care.”

“Transwomen lack a trait (the ability to bear children) that may cause them to experience psychological dissonance in a way that undermines their health and well-being,” the authors, Timothy F. Murphy and Kelsey Mumford, reportedly wrote.

“The lack of a uterus also closes off the prospect of gestating a child in a way that is available to women as a class,” they added. “'It follows that lack of a uterus is an obstacle to full participation in the social goods attached to women’s identity.”

Reportedly, the journal emphasized that some “trans women” want a uterus to have their own children, while some want the surgery to “consolidate their identities but not gestate children.”

In an interview on Fox & Friends, Dr. Marty Makary claimed that the AMA is taking an “activist position” on the transgender issue.

"It is odd that the AMA is choosing to really focus on this activist position rather than fund the important research we need in transgender medicine," Makary told Ainsley Earhardt Wednesday. "What's the regret rate after transition surgery? What's the long term complication rate of hormones?"

"Those studies are not being done. Instead of funding those studies, they've chosen to take an activist position," Makary said. "And it's very hard to do research in this field, Ainsley, because the activists have run a lot of people out of town, that reasonable doctors and objective scientists have been run out of town. Even recently, Mayo and Jefferson have fired people over simply suggesting that we need better research."

Earlier this year, Townhall covered how a children's hospital’s “gender program navigator” claimed in remarks in May 2022 that healthy women can donate their reproductive organs to biological men who identify as “transgender women.”

“Live donation has been something the [transgender] community has talked about for decades, it was really thought about as magical thinking,” the transgender person, Alicyn Simpson, said. “This would be a live donation from a person who is assigned female at birth but identified as a transgender man. They say, ‘I have these parts. I don’t want them. You want them. You need them. So, what if I gave them to you?’”

“...One of the biggest considerations I had at the age of 20 was the potential for pregnancy..”



“...One of the main reasons I do the

