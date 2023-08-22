Biden Redistributes Student Loan Debt...Again
Tipsheet

Alabama Law Banning Irreversible Trans Care for Minors Can Take Effect, Federal Court Rules

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  August 22, 2023 11:15 AM
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

On Monday, a federal appeals court reversed an injunction against an Alabama law banning irreversible, experimental transgender care for young people. 

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated a district court judge’s temporary injunction against the law that was created to protect young people from the dangers of puberty blockers, hormone therapy treatments, and sex reassignment surgeries. 

According to The New York Times, all three judges on the panel were nominated to their positions by former President Donald Trump. 

In the injunction, the judges wrote that Alabama has “a compelling interest in protecting children from drugs, particularly those for which there is uncertainty regarding benefits, recent surges in use, and irreversible effect.” 

In a statement, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall (R ) praised the decision.

“The Eleventh Circuit reinforced that the State has the authority to safeguard the physical and psychological wellbeing of minors, even if the United States Attorney General and radical interest groups disapprove,” Marshall said. 

“Alabama takes this responsibility seriously by forbidding doctors from prescribing minors sex-modification procedures that have permanent and often irreversible effects,” he added.

Alabama is one of over 20 states that has passed laws protecting kids from these kind of harmful “gender-affirming” treatments. 

At the federal level, GOP Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance announced that he would introduce legislation banning this for minors. The law would charge any individual who knowingly provides hormone therapy treatments, puberty blockers and gender surgeries to a minor with a Class C Felony. 

“Under no circumstances should doctors be allowed to perform these gruesome, irreversible operations on underage children. With this legislation, we have an opportunity to save countless young Americans from a lifetime of suffering and regret,” Vance told The Daily Caller about the legislation.

