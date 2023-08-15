‘Kids Are Never Too Young’: CA Preschool Teacher Defended Teaching Children About Sex, Gender Identity

A California preschool teacher reportedly said that the idea of “childhood innocence” is a “myth” and claimed that topics surrounding sexual orientation and gender identity should be shared with young children.

The teacher, William “Willy” Villalpando, made the remarks on his now-deleted social media accounts, according to a report from Fox News. Villalpando is employed by the Rialto Unified School District.

CA preschool teacher blasts 'innocence,' says toddlers should be taught 'queerness,' sexuality in classroom https://t.co/QZbY4D12KM — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 14, 2023

"There is a common mythology that children live in this world of pure innocence, and that by introducing or exposing them to the real-world adults are somehow shattering this illusion for them. Therefore, there is a banning of topics and issues that children should not be exposed to, as if they are not experiencing them already," Villalpando reportedly said.

On Villalpando’s now-deleted website, he reportedly described himself as an “expert” on developing a child’s “gender identity.” And, he answered a question about whether speaking to young children about gender and sex is inappropriate.

"Absolutely not," Villalpando reportedly stated.. "Infants begin making gendered association by the time they are 10 MONTHS OLD! By the time they are 3 most children can label what gender they believe they identify with and by 4 they can tell you what that gender means for what they can or cannot do."

In addition, Villalpando claimed that “when a child is 3 months old they begin to visually discriminate based on race, favoring those that are the same race as their caregivers. Children as young as 2 begin to use race to reason about people's behaviors.”

On Instagram, Villalpando reportedly said that the “childhood innocence argument” is “a phenomenon that doesn’t exist.”

"Not talking about Queerness in the Classroom, is NOT Letting Children be Children. It's Telling Those people They Do Not Deserve to Exist," he reportedly wrote in September 2021. "Kids are never too young."

This month, Townhall covered how two California school districts have taken steps to protect parental rights in education. This comes as many school districts across the country have been exposed for teaching kids about sexual orientation, gender identity, and helping children “transition” behind their parents’ backs.

After members of the Chino Valley Unified School District in California voted in favor of a policy that would require school officials to inform parents if their child identifies as “transgender,” Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration launched an investigation.

“Chino Valley Unified’s forced outing policy threatens the safety and well-being of LGBTQ+ students vulnerable to harassment and potential abuse from peers and family members unaccepting of their gender identity,” Bonta said in a statement, according to The Sacramento Bee. The California Department of Education reportedly calls for school staffers to conceal “transgender” students’ gender transitions from parents.

However, a second school district, the Murrieta Valley Unified School District, also passed a similar measure.

"I very strongly hope and believe we are not going to be the only district standing on this parental rights thing,” Nicolas Pardue, a Murrieta Valley Unified School District trustee, told NBC Los Angeles of the decision.