Tennis Legend Shreds Policies Allowing Trans Athletes in Women’s Sports: ‘Not for Failed Male Athletes’

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  August 07, 2023 1:45 PM

On Sunday, tennis legend Martina Navratilova shredded the U.S. Tennis Association’s policy that allows biological males who transition to live as women to compete against female athletes.

According to the USTA website, those who are born male may compete against women if the athlete “has declared that her gender identity is female” and that hormonal therapy “has been administered in a verifiable manner and for a sufficient length of time to minimize gender-related advantages in sport competitions.”

Navratilova responded to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, from Kim Shasby Jones, the founder of the Independent Council on Women’s Sports (ICONS). Jones wrote that "women’s tennis is turning into a laughing stock because of these terrible policies prioritizing the mental health and identity of men over women who have discovered a love of tennis."

“Come on @USTA- women’s tennis is not for failed male athletes- whatever age. This is not right and it is not fair. Would this be allowed at the US Open this month? Just with self ID? I don’t think so,” Navratilova said.

On Aug. 5, ICONS shared that a male named Alicia Rowley won a championship against women. Jones pointed out that Billie Jean King has spoken out in support of transgender athletes competing against women.

“Men are winning national titles, taking the place of women on team tennis, and competing in women’s tournaments across the country. We need to let the women and girls playing tennis know that they deserve to be treated fairly and recognized for their accomplishments no matter when they pick up the sport,” Jones wrote. “They do not have to reach any kind of elite status. There is already a category for male athletes to enjoy this privilege. Let female athletes enjoy the game of tennis too.”

Last year, I interviewed Jones at a rally in Washington, D.C. commemorating the 50th anniversary of Title IX. She revealed that her daughter was forced to compete against a male athlete, Will "Lia" Thomas

"Last year, my daughter had to race Lia Thomas in the Ivy League throughout the year. And what I learned is that women are easily cast aside and told to be quiet when they face an injustice. It's just not the world I'm willing to leave for my granddaughters," Jones told me at the rally. "Women deserve respect, they deserve fair competition, they deserve equal access to opportunities relative to their male counterparts. I'm passionate about preserving that for the next group of women."

Earlier this month, Fox News reported that the president of a Wyoming tennis association resigned in protest of the organization's decision to allow a tarnsgender athlete to compete in the 2023 Wyoming Governor’s Cup.

"I think a man playing against a woman is a very unfair matchup when it’s specifically meant for women in that specific draw," Jackie Fulkrod, the former president of the Cheyenne Tennis Association Board, told reporters.. "I feel like having a transgender athlete compete in the women’s draw is against my personal integrity and what I believe and value."

