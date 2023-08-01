NJ Lt. Gov. Dies After Being Hospitalized While Acting Governor So...Who's Running the...
What a Dem Rep Said About Hunter Biden Isn't Going to Sit Well...
$5.5M Dumped Into Final Stretch of Consequential Ohio Special Election
Georgia Prosecutor on 2020 Election Charges for Trump: 'We're Ready to Go'
NYT Editorial Board Member: ‘The Far-Right’ Is Now Represented on the Supreme Court
MSM Reporters Go Into Overdrive to Protect Biden After Devon Archer's Testimony
Bud Light Distributors Make Stunning Admission
New Survey Shows 'Joe Biden Is in Real Trouble'
Ron DeSantis Releases His Economic Plan
Turley Appears 'Stunned' by Archer Testimony, Identifies the One Question That Now Needs...
Biden Will Withhold Federal Funding From Schools With Hunting, Archery Programs
Do We Need Age Limits for Our Political Leaders?
Democrats Say Devon Archer's Testimony Was a Dud. That's Desperate Spin, and Here's...
Biden Allies Spread Photoshopped Pictures of the President to 'Prove' He's Fit for...
Tipsheet

One State Will Allow Non-Citizens to Become Police Officers

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  August 01, 2023 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

On Friday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) signed a bill that allows non-citizens to become police officers in the state. 

Illinois H.B. 3751 will allow DACA recipients and permanent residents to become officers after completion of training, Democratic state Rep. Barbara Hernandez, who sponsored the legislation, said, according to Fox 32 Chicago. Reportedly, there are more than 30,000 DACA recipients living and working in Illinois. 

“We have the ability for people who are legally here in this country, and permanent residents and DACA residents, to apply for jobs as police officers,” Pritzker said of the legislation. 

“I am tired of the right wing twisting things,” he claimed. “They put it on Facebook, they tell lies. There are people out there that think we’re just allowing anybody to become a police officer. That’s just not accurate.”

Republican Rep. Mary Miller, who represents Illinois’ 15th congressional district, slammed the law on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Republican Rep. Mary Miller, who represents Illinois’ 15th congressional district, slammed the law on X.

“No sane state would allow foreign nationals to arrest their citizens, this is madness!” she wrote.

In an interview with Fox 32, Chicago mayoral candidate Dr. Willie Wilson, a Democrat, spoke out against the legislation.

“I cannot go to China or any other country in the world being a non-citizen and become a police officer, and I think that’s wrong,” Wilson said. 

Recommended

What a Dem Rep Said About Hunter Biden Isn't Going to Sit Well With the White House Matt Vespa

Colorado GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert said: “People who are breaking the law by their presence here can now arrest American citizens.” 

“We either address this border crisis or allow our country to descend further into a Leftist dystopia,” she added.

Previously, police officers in Chicago and statewide had been required by federal law to be U.S. citizens. Pritzker reportedly said that other left-wing states like California have similar laws on the books.

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What a Dem Rep Said About Hunter Biden Isn't Going to Sit Well With the White House Matt Vespa
Turley Appears 'Stunned' by Archer Testimony, Identifies the One Question That Now Needs Answering Leah Barkoukis
Democrats Reportedly in 'Panic Mode' Over Devon Archer's Testimony Katie Pavlich
Democrats Say Devon Archer's Testimony Was a Dud. That's Desperate Spin, and Here's Why... Guy Benson
Bud Light Distributors Make Stunning Admission Leah Barkoukis
Biden Allies Spread Photoshopped Pictures of the President to 'Prove' He's Fit for Second Term John Hasson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
What a Dem Rep Said About Hunter Biden Isn't Going to Sit Well With the White House Matt Vespa