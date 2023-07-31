Virginia School Board Meeting Erupts in Chaos Over Transgender Policies

A Virginia school board meeting over policies surrounding transgender students erupted in chaos and resulted in two people getting arrested, according to multiple reports.

On Thursday, the Roanoke County School Board held a meeting surrounding the Virginia Department of Education’s new model policies for students who believe they are “transgender.” The policies, pushed by GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration, were created to protect parents’ rights in education and ensure that sports teams, bathrooms and locker rooms in schools are separated by biological sex instead of "gender identity."

ABC 13 News noted that one of the new policies passed requires that all classroom decor and displays be related to the curriculum being taught at the school. Going forward, employees cannot display anything that advocates for their sociopolitical issues or religion.

And, during a public comment period, several adults shared their thoughts on Youngkin’s new transgender policies.

Before the board could vote on the decor policy, some adults in attendance used foul language at the board members. Roanoke County School Board Chairman Brent Hudson then asked police to remove the public from the room to continue the meeting. Many shouted “protect trans kids” as they were escorted out of the room. An individual who did not leave the room was handcuffed by police. Another man who used profane language and caused the public to be removed was placed in handcuffs.

Reportedly, the public stayed outside the room and continued to yell.

Two individuals were arrested following a tense school board meeting in Roanoke County discussing a revised classroom decoration policy and presentation on Gov. Youngkin's latest transgender policy. Read the full story: https://t.co/c382qef6bO pic.twitter.com/C1KdU8Pzpl — ABC 13 News - WSET (@ABC13News) July 28, 2023

After the chaotic meeting, Roanoke County Public Schools issued the following statement (via WDBJ):

“One of the core values of Roanoke County Public Schools that we teach our students is respect. This includes respect for other’s opinions, even if we do not agree with that opinion. At every school board meeting, the public has the opportunity to exercise their first amendment right to express their opinions. At tonight’s school board meeting, we heard from 27 students, staff, parents and Roanoke County residents who expressed their views and opinions and we thank each of these individuals for sharing their thoughts. Unfortunately, after the opportunity for public comment had ended, a handful of individuals chose to be disruptive and disrespectful during an informational presentation with outbursts using vulgar language. After two warnings, the school board chairman asked all visitors to leave. Sadly, some chose not to do so and had to be escorted out by police. This is not the kind of behavior we tolerate and these actions in no way are reflective of the many outstanding parents, students and staff that are part of the Roanoke County Public Schools community.”

Last week, Townhall reported that the new guidance includes requirements for schools to use “transgender” students’ names matching the sex on their official record. Teachers and other staff members are forbidden from referring to a student by different names and pronouns unless a parent requests the change in writing. Students are required to use school facilities matching the sex on their record.

“All children in Virginia deserve to have a parent engaged in their life and to be treated with dignity and respect. The VDOE updated model policies reaffirm my administration’s continued commitment to ensure that every parent is involved in conversations regarding their child’s education, upbringing, and care,” Youngkin said in a statement.

“Public comment, input, and concerns were carefully evaluated and assessed to formulate the updated model policies. The Department of Education has delivered policies that empower parents, prohibit discrimination, create a safe and vibrant learning environment by addressing bullying incidents immediately, and protect the privacy and dignity of all students through bathroom policies, athletic procedures, and student identification measures,” he added.